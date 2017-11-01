Best Gifts 2017
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
It's time to dive into the holiday season! Here at POPSUGAR, we have been preparing for months. Our editors came together to curate the site's annual gift guide — this year, it's better than ever. Prepare to shop through the hottest presents for your parents, siblings, significant others, coworkers, and BFFs. We hand-picked everything, so we guarantee these goodies will be a thrill to unwrap.
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Makeup Case
$115
Apres Ski Glow Collection: Eye Lights Eyeshadow Palette
$45
from Ulta
W&P Design Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
$80
Betty & Veronica Betty Tee
$35 $17.50
Contemporary Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from Marc Jacobs
Rabbit RBT Automatic Electric Corkscrew
$99.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
$149 $119
Limited-Edition Magic Star Collectors Set
$49
from Tarte Cosmetics
Plum Shot Glasses & Measure Gift Set
$100
from East Dane
Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
$16
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner
$20
Pinch Provisions A Unicorn Ate My Homework Locker Kit
$22
Gift Boutique Rablabs Pedra Coasters
$80
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling
$39.99 $27.99
Sugar Scrub Tower Collection
$39
Skeem Mini Apothecary Matches
$10
from Anthropologie
Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book
$85
All That Shimmers - Only at ULTA
$58
from Ulta
Gabrielle Eau De Parfum Spray
$135
from Violet Grey
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
$185
Stretch Crepe Jacket
$135
from Outdoor Voices
Pop Candle Champagne
$42
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Sphynx Portable Razor
$15
The College Embroidered Sweatshirt
$195
Flotaing Hello Glitter Phone Case
$50
from Bergdorf Goodman
Wood + Copper Salt Cellar
$16 $12
Embroidered Wireless Speaker by Tech Candy at Free People
$38 $29.95
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
Lingua Franca Feminist Embroidered Cashmere Sweater
$360
Rainbow iPhone 7 Case
$85
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette
$65
Palace Pearl Headband
$38
Mara & Mine Renata Sandal
$265
from MODA OPERANDI
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
Linear Friendship Chain Bracelet
$295
Rabbit RBT Waiter's Corkscrew
$49.95
from Crate & Barrel
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle
$89.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Project 62 Elevated Planter
$29.99
Copper Oil + Vinegar Set
$39 $31
Liberty for Anthropologie Mug
$16
from Anthropologie
Stacked Skincare Collagen Boosting Micro-Roller
$30
Placed Plaid Cape Scarf
$79.50 $59.50
from Madewell
Girl Power Everyday Fine Necklace
$58
from BaubleBar
Ayesha Curry 12pc Aluminum Cookware Set
$139.99
Soundsport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$149.95