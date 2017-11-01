 Skip Nav
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life

It's time to dive into the holiday season! Here at POPSUGAR, we have been preparing for months. Our editors came together to curate the site's annual gift guide — this year, it's better than ever. Prepare to shop through the hottest presents for your parents, siblings, significant others, coworkers, and BFFs. We hand-picked everything, so we guarantee these goodies will be a thrill to unwrap.

Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Pop & Suki Bigger Personalized Makeup Case
$115
from Nordstrom
See more Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Christopher St Button-Down Blouse
$78
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Becca
Apres Ski Glow Collection: Eye Lights Eyeshadow Palette
$45
from Ulta
See more Becca Eye Shadow
GlamGlow GlitterMask
$69
from glamglow.com
Buy Now
Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On Sneakers
$50
from PacSun
See more Vans Sneakers
What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
W&P Design Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
$80
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Simon Miller
Pony Skin Bonsai
$390
from MODA OPERANDI
See more Simon Miller Women's Fashion
Dharma Yoga Wheel
$40
from dharmayogawheel.com
Buy Now
Everlane
The Cashmere Rib Beanie
$58
from Everlane
See more Everlane Hats
Veronica Beard
Jude Sweater
$395
from Veronica Beard
See more Veronica Beard Sweaters
Anthropologie Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Vinebox Twelve Nights of Wine
$129
from getvinebox.com
Buy Now
Last Call by Neiman Marcus Tees
Betty & Veronica Betty Tee
$35 $17.50
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
See more Last Call by Neiman Marcus Tees
Bellacor Ceramic Succulents
$78
from bellacor.com
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs Clothes and Shoes
Contemporary Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from Marc Jacobs
See more Marc Jacobs Clothes and Shoes
Hanes x Karla The Crew T-Shirt
$30
from xkarla.com
Buy Now
Nice Laundry Personalized Socks
$45
from nicelaundry.com
Buy Now
Sunnylife Rainbow Marquee Light
$20
from sunnylife.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Corkscrews & Openers
Rabbit RBT Automatic Electric Corkscrew
$99.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
See more Bed Bath & Beyond Corkscrews & Openers
Too Faced
Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
$336 $58
from Sephora
See more Too Faced Beauty Products
Donald: The Book by Donald Robertson
$53
from amazon.com
Buy Now
VI Headphones
$199
from getvi.com
Buy Now
west elm
Faux Fur Chevron Throw
$89 $59
from west elm
See more west elm Seasonal Decor
Benefit Cosmetics
GALifornia love
$29
from Benefit
See more Benefit Cosmetics Makeup
Cult Gaia Acrylic Ark Bag
$298
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
$149 $119
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Kitchen
Tarte
Limited-Edition Magic Star Collectors Set
$49
from Tarte Cosmetics
See more Tarte Eye Makeup
Tom Dixon
Plum Shot Glasses & Measure Gift Set
$100
from East Dane
See more Tom Dixon Men's Fashion
Edie Parker Happy Face Charm
$125
from edie-parker.com
Buy Now
Charlotte Tilbury
Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
$16
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
See more Charlotte Tilbury Face Masks
Dinner With Georgia O'Keeffe by Robyn Lea
$50
from assouline.com
Buy Now
Sephora Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner
$20
from Sephora
See more Sephora Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Hydro Flask Insulated Wine Bottle
$45
from hydroflask.com
Buy Now
Wine Tumbler
$30
from hydroflask.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Pinch Provisions A Unicorn Ate My Homework Locker Kit
$22
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Alexander McQueen Piercing Shield Fram Sunglasses
$430
from alexandermcqueen.com
Buy Now
Cluse La Bohème Retro Watch
$99
from cluse.com
Buy Now
Faye Orlove Celeb Goddess Tarot Deck
$60
from fayeorlove.com
Buy Now
Rab Labs
Gift Boutique Rablabs Pedra Coasters
$80
from shopbop.com
See more Rab Labs Coasters
Smeg
50S Retro Style Blender
$249.95
from Nordstrom
See more Smeg Kitchen
In God We Trust
Oui Necklace
$120
from Need Supply Co.
See more In God We Trust Necklaces
Disney x Kiehl’s Crème De Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter
$38
from kiehls.com
Buy Now
Target Toys
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling
$39.99 $27.99
from Target
See more Target Toys
Not Pot CBD Chocolate Hearts
$30
from notpot.com
Buy Now
Reebok
Training Lux Bold Marble Print Tight
$68
from Asos
See more Reebok Pants
Ikea Cat House on Legs
$55
from ikea.com
Buy Now
LaLicious
Sugar Scrub Tower Collection
$39
from Nordstrom
See more LaLicious Women's Fashion
Canon Selphy CP1200 White Wireless Color Photo Printer
$94
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Skeem Mini Apothecary Matches
$10
from Anthropologie
See more Anthropologie Decor
Literally Me by Julie Houts
$16
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Roxanne Assoulin Rainforest Bracelet
$75
from roxanneassoulin.com
Buy Now
Fiesta
12-pc. Forged Knife Block Set
$139.99 $118.99
from Kohl's
See more Fiesta Knife Sets
This & That Notecards by Kate Schelter
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bandier Ultracor Lux Bolt Leggings
$196
from bandier.com
Buy Now
Assouline
Ibiza Bohemia Hardcover Book
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
See more Assouline Desktop Books
IT Brushes For ULTA
All That Shimmers - Only at ULTA
$58
from Ulta
See more IT Brushes For ULTA Beauty Products
Maisson Boissier Chocolate Truffle Hearts
$22
from food52.com
Buy Now
PAX 3 Rose Gold Vaporizer
$250
from paxvapor.com
Buy Now
The M Jewelers Mini Choker Nameplate Necklace
$130
from themjewelersny.com
Buy Now
Chanel
Gabrielle Eau De Parfum Spray
$135
from Violet Grey
See more Chanel Clothes and Shoes
Kate Spade
Kate Spade PJ Set
$88
from Kate Spade
See more Kate Spade Pajamas
St. George Gin Set
$27
from babliquor.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Face Care
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
$185
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Face Care
Outdoor Voices
Stretch Crepe Jacket
$135
from Outdoor Voices
See more Outdoor Voices Activewear Jackets
Jonathan Adler
Pop Candle Champagne
$42
from Saks Fifth Avenue
See more Jonathan Adler Candles
CB2 Mighty Gold Magnets
$8
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Awaken the Peace Bracelets
$65
from awakenthepeace.com
Buy Now
CB2 Blackcard Playing Cards
$10
from cb2.com
Buy Now
Golden Goose Superstar Sneakers
$480
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Free People Beauty Tools
Sphynx Portable Razor
$15
from Free People
See more Free People Beauty Tools
The Great
The College Embroidered Sweatshirt
$195
from Nordstrom
See more The Great Sweats & Hoodies
Edie Parker
Flotaing Hello Glitter Phone Case
$50
from Bergdorf Goodman
See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser For Aromatherapy
$119
from amazon.com
Buy Now
west elm
Wood + Copper Salt Cellar
$16 $12
from west elm
See more west elm Salt & Pepper Shakers
Miansai
Screw Cuff
$200
from shopbop.com
See more Miansai Bracelets
Free People Women's Fashion
Embroidered Wireless Speaker by Tech Candy at Free People
$38 $29.95
from Free People
See more Free People Women's Fashion
Lion + Wolf Rhombus Dog Bed
$160
from lionandwolf.co
Buy Now
Sephora Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
from Sephora
See more Sephora Makeup
NET-A-PORTER.COM Cashmere Sweaters
Lingua Franca Feminist Embroidered Cashmere Sweater
$360
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Cashmere Sweaters
Stella McCartney
Rainbow iPhone 7 Case
$85
from Saks Fifth Avenue
See more Stella McCartney Tech Accessories
David's Tea White Tea Press
$35
from davidstea.com
Buy Now
Sephora Eye Shadow
Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette
$65
from Sephora
See more Sephora Eye Shadow
TRX Home Gym
$150
from store.trxtraining.com
Buy Now
Free People
Palace Pearl Headband
$38
from Free People
See more Free People Hair Accessories
MODA OPERANDI Sandals
Mara & Mine Renata Sandal
$265
from MODA OPERANDI
See more MODA OPERANDI Sandals
Glossier Body Hero Duo
$35
from glossier.com
Buy Now
Diptyque
Baies Large Candle
$165
from Nordstrom
See more Diptyque Candles
& Other Stories Metallic Socks
$12
from stories.com
Buy Now
Yeti Tundra 35
$300
from yeti.com
Buy Now
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$400
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Smash the Patriarchy Mug
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Moxi Leather Roller Skates
$299
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Monica Vinader
Linear Friendship Chain Bracelet
$295
from Nordstrom
See more Monica Vinader Bracelets
Aseop Resurrection Duet
$125
from aesop.com
Buy Now
Crate & Barrel
Rabbit RBT Waiter's Corkscrew
$49.95
from Crate & Barrel
See more Crate & Barrel Corkscrews & Openers
Gabriela Hearst Nina Leather Bag
$1,995
from gabrielahearst.com
Buy Now
NYCT Lazy Sweatshirt
$35
from shop.nylon.com
Buy Now
Reclaiming My Time Tee
$29
from ifeellikehillz.com
Buy Now
Fleur du Mal Velvet Balconette Bodysuit
$350
from fleurdumal.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle
$89.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Target Garden Decor
Project 62 Elevated Planter
$29.99
from Target
See more Target Garden Decor
Sugarfina Bourbon Bears Candy Cubes
$51
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
west elm
Copper Oil + Vinegar Set
$39 $31
from west elm
See more west elm Pastry & Baking Tools
Away Luggage With Monogram
$295
from awaytravel.com
Buy Now
Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost X Sneakers
$220
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Emu
Free People Wrenlette Slipper
$60
from Free People
See more Emu Slippers
Tomorrow Sleeptracker Monitor
$150
from tomorrowsleep.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Liberty for Anthropologie Mug
$16
from Anthropologie
See more Anthropologie Cups & Mugs
Vitamix Blender
$470
from vitamix.com
Buy Now
Moondeli Golden Turmeric Powder
$30
from moondeli.com
Buy Now
Gucci Princetown Horsebit-Detailed Glitter Leather Slippers
$750
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Face Care
Stacked Skincare Collagen Boosting Micro-Roller
$30
from Urban Outfitters
See more Urban Outfitters Face Care
Harper + Ari Blue Raspberry Sugar Cubes
$22
from harperari.com
Buy Now
BP
Women's Pisces Charm Necklace
$14
from Nordstrom
See more BP Necklaces
Madewell
Placed Plaid Cape Scarf
$79.50 $59.50
from Madewell
See more Madewell Scarves & Wraps
Lego
Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 75187
$99.99
from Target
See more Lego Models & Kits
LeLe Sadoughi Skyscraper Earrings
$185
from lelesadoughi.com
Buy Now
Draper James What Would Dolly Do? Cocktail Napkins
$58
from draperjames.com
Buy Now
Delicacies Jewelry Avocado Necklace
$80
from delicaciesjewelry.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Pierced Wool-Blend Beret
$14.90
from Forever 21
See more Forever 21 Hats
BaubleBar
Girl Power Everyday Fine Necklace
$58
from BaubleBar
See more BaubleBar Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
S'well 25-Ounce Reusable Water Bottle
$45
from swellbottle.com
Buy Now
Target Cookware Sets
Ayesha Curry 12pc Aluminum Cookware Set
$139.99
from Target
See more Target Cookware Sets
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
$49
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Bow & Drape Pom Pillows
$49
from bowanddrape.com
Buy Now
Lively The Palm Lace Busty Bralette
$35
from wearlively.com
Buy Now
Bose
Soundsport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$149.95
from Nordstrom
See more Bose Men's Fashion
Make Today Amazing Cross Stitch Kit
$14
from etsy.com