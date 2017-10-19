 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Winter Fashion
Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More
Halloween
Time Out — H&M Just Launched the Cutest Halloween Costumes We've Ever Seen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate the Perfectly Preppy Style Choices of Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler

Suspense might have kept us glued to our screens as we binge-watched the first season of Netflix's hit, Stranger Things, but another something we're still thinking about after devouring the series? Nancy Wheeler's style, from her high-waisted jeans to her shearling jacket to that thin leather watch she flashed from time to time. The high schooler perfected the preppy '80s look, convincing us to revisit and embrace some of the decade's top — and totally wearable — trends. Read ahead to see a handful of Nancy's best outfits, then dare yourself to steal her look ahead of the release of the second series.

Related
Raise an Eggo For Topshop's Undeniably Epic Stranger Things Collection
The Pink Cardigan and Pencil Skirt She Wore to School
The Feminine Leather Watch She Showed Off While Eating Dinner
Her Baby-Blue Striped Sweater Which Stood Out in the Crowd
Her Cropped Striped Sweater
Which She Paired With Dark Corduroy Pants
That High-Waisted Jeans and Collared Shirt Combo
Her Shearling Jacket
Her Brown Monochrome Outfit and Delicate Pendant Necklace
Her Yellow Sweater and Denim Button-Front Skirt
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsScreen StyleThe '80sNetflix
Sarah Jessica Parker
If You're Obsessed With Sex and the City, Carrie Dragshaw Will Be Your New Hero
by Victoria Messina
Reactions to the Gerald's Game Hand Scene Video
Netflix
Netflix Tricked Their Employees Into Watching THAT Gory Gerald's Game Scene
by Quinn Keaney
Daenerys's Game of Thrones Wardrobe Season 7
Emilia Clarke
Not to Be Dramatic, but I Would Sell My Soul For Daenerys's Game of Thrones Wardrobe
by Quinn Keaney
Kate Middleton Best Fall Outfits
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Makes These 12 Royal Updates to Her Wardrobe Every Fall
by Sarah Wasilak
Does Eleven Escape the Upside Down in Stranger Things?
Netflix
This Is Exactly How Eleven Escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 2
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds