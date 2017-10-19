Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate the Perfectly Preppy Style Choices of Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler

Suspense might have kept us glued to our screens as we binge-watched the first season of Netflix's hit, Stranger Things, but another something we're still thinking about after devouring the series? Nancy Wheeler's style, from her high-waisted jeans to her shearling jacket to that thin leather watch she flashed from time to time. The high schooler perfected the preppy '80s look, convincing us to revisit and embrace some of the decade's top — and totally wearable — trends. Read ahead to see a handful of Nancy's best outfits, then dare yourself to steal her look ahead of the release of the second series.