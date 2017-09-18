 Skip Nav
Black and Navy Is the Easiest Combination to Wear For Fall — Here's How

Black and navy go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you don't know what we're talking about, peek at the street style outfits ahead. Fashion girls have been rocking this look for as long as we can remember, and with each season, the outfits just get better and better.

Though we identified red and pink as the color combo to wear now, we want everyone to know black and navy are equally essential to your Fall wardrobes. The darker hues complement each other nicely and serve as the perfect alternative to bright colors. If you're the type to wear all black 24/7, it won't be a stretch to mix in variations of navy too. For ideas on how to pull this off, we rounded up a few street style snaps to get you started. Once you're inspired, shop the pieces you need to re-create the outfits.

this oversize Mango coat
$130
Buy Now
Caroline Daur worked the navy-and-blue combo in two pieces: a blazer and mini slip dress. Instead of a traditional belt, the fashion influencer cinched her waist with a Gucci belt bag. That pop of red, plus her socks, made the outfit look editorial.
When the temperatures drop, don't invest in another black coat. Find a cool navy wool jacket or puffer that you can mix into your Winter wardrobe. It'll definitely go with black jeans, if that's your go-to denim choice.
You likely have a leather jacket, so consider wearing that over a navy maxi dress. This street style star kept her look interesting with textures in both pieces, and it doesn't hurt to accessorize with a designer Prada clutch.
Can you spot the black in Nicole Warne's outfit? She expertly tucked a simple black turtleneck into her printed skirt and threw a navy coat over the ensemble to stay warm. All the hues held together nicely.
Linda Tol proved if you have an interesting navy puffer coat (worn off the shoulder), the rest of your outfit will look equally cool.
One of the easiest ways to wear this color combo is by layering a black top under your navy dress or vice versa.
Navy and black serve as the perfect base for adding on colorful accessories.
This street style star convinced us all to invest in a Gucci shirt just so we can tuck it into our asymmetrical navy skirt.
If you chose to wear an all-navy outfit, style it with a pair of black loafers or booties. Jannet Liu pulled this off perfectly and with striped socks too.
Black isn't the only color flattering for your baby bump; navy works wonders, too, as Miroslava Duma proved with her dress.
Tibi Sweater
Bally Loafer
Sea Top
Tory Burch Small Satchel
H&M Short Skirt
Gucci T-Shirt
Mango Coat
Simon Miller Bucket Bag
J.Crew Turtleneck Top
Gianvito Rossi Boots
BHLDN Tulle Skirt
Nicholas Maxi Dress
Topshop Trousers
Raey Slip Dress
Chloé Ruffle Blouse
