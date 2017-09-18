Black and Navy Is the Easiest Combination to Wear For Fall — Here's How

Black and navy go together like peanut butter and jelly. If you don't know what we're talking about, peek at the street style outfits ahead. Fashion girls have been rocking this look for as long as we can remember, and with each season, the outfits just get better and better.

Though we identified red and pink as the color combo to wear now, we want everyone to know black and navy are equally essential to your Fall wardrobes. The darker hues complement each other nicely and serve as the perfect alternative to bright colors. If you're the type to wear all black 24/7, it won't be a stretch to mix in variations of navy too. For ideas on how to pull this off, we rounded up a few street style snaps to get you started. Once you're inspired, shop the pieces you need to re-create the outfits.