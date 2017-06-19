6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Nike Air Max Feast Your Eyes on All the Nike Air Maxes a Sneakerhead Could Want June 19, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 38 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're clued into the fashion scene and all caught up on the Vapors and Cortez sneakers, it's time to go back to the basics and review the originals. We're talking about the Nike Air Max, and it ranks high in terms of Instagram-worthy sneakers. Whether you want something eye-popping and gilded or subdued and throwback, we rounded up our favorite Air Maxes available. Get shopping. Shop Brands Nike Image Source: Getty Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker Ask any sneakerhead to list their favorite Air Maxes and they'll start with the 1s. The Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker ($130) has been rereleased for some time, but this shoe is considered special edition. The iconic 3.26 on the tongue honors Air Max Day, so arm yourself with knowledge in case people ask. Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker $130 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker The Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker ($150) is the Midas of the Max family. It features an all-over gilded finish and perforated details at the toe. There's a small red marking at the base that pops against the metallic finish. These definitely belong in your sneaker lineup. Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker $150 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike 95 Sneakers Sneakerheads will just refer to the Nike 95 sneakers ($174) as 95s, because that's the first year Nike debuted these. They're available in a smattering of colorways, but all black is sleek. The graduated waves alternate material, making the pattern stand out. If you're looking to start a proper Air Max collection, you need a pair of these. Nike 95 sneakers $175.72 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers The Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers ($353) are at the high end of the line. All black with a millennial pink heel, this is a modern option. The popular air chamber is visible at the base, which will provide you with comfort as you walk about. Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers $353$247 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers Have you heard? Metallic sneakers are happening. Double down by picking up the Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers ($169). These will bring your athleisure looks to a new level. Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers $169$118 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers Want another classic pair to add to your collection? The Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers ($185) are usually just referred to as 97s, but it's up to you how you want to describe these. Swathed in a muted gold, these feature the cult-favorite all-around air chamber at the base and the small swoosh along the side. The shoe was originally designed to mirror the Japanese bullet-style trains and was reissued last year. Nike 97 OG leather sneakers $185 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers The Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers ($167) first came onto the scene in 1998 in a bright orange color. They've since been resuscitated in new colorways, like this black-and-white version. It's a comfortable shoe that you can work into your wardrobe easily. Nike Air Max Plus TN sneakers $168.16 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker Monochrome enthusiasts will love the Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker ($160). If you're looking for something comfortable, consider these. The flyknit upper is known for providing stretch, and the air bubble at the base will give you support. These definitely need to be worn with ripped denim immediately. Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker $160 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers Nike Women's Thea Sneaker The Nike Women's Thea Sneaker ($115) is an all-around great shoe. The pastel blue upper will add a feminine touch to any outfit you assemble. Try it this Summer with a denim dress for an easy win. Prepare for the compliments to pour in. Nike Women's Thea Sneaker $115 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker The Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker ($150) is ideal if you're someone who needs a pair of neutral shoes. Wear them with light-wash denim, or you can even get away with sporting them with a floral Summer dress. It's a shoe that can transition easily from Summer to Fall, so you'll get a lot of wear out of it. Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker $150 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers TrendsNikeSneakers