Feast Your Eyes on All the Nike Air Maxes a Sneakerhead Could Want

Want another classic pair to add to your collection? The Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers ($185) are usually just referred to as 97s, but it's up to you how you want to describe these. Swathed in a muted gold, these feature the cult-favorite all-around air chamber at the base and the small swoosh along the side. The shoe was originally designed to mirror the Japanese bullet-style trains and was reissued last year.