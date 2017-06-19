 Skip Nav
Feast Your Eyes on All the Nike Air Maxes a Sneakerhead Could Want

Nike Air Max

If you're clued into the fashion scene and all caught up on the Vapors and Cortez sneakers, it's time to go back to the basics and review the originals. We're talking about the Nike Air Max, and it ranks high in terms of Instagram-worthy sneakers. Whether you want something eye-popping and gilded or subdued and throwback, we rounded up our favorite Air Maxes available. Get shopping.

Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker
Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker

Ask any sneakerhead to list their favorite Air Maxes and they'll start with the 1s. The Nike Women's 1 Ultra 2.0 Le Sneaker ($130) has been rereleased for some time, but this shoe is considered special edition. The iconic 3.26 on the tongue honors Air Max Day, so arm yourself with knowledge in case people ask.

Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker
Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker

The Nike Women's Zero Qs Sneaker ($150) is the Midas of the Max family. It features an all-over gilded finish and perforated details at the toe. There's a small red marking at the base that pops against the metallic finish. These definitely belong in your sneaker lineup.

Nike 95 Sneakers
Nike 95 Sneakers

Sneakerheads will just refer to the Nike 95 sneakers ($174) as 95s, because that's the first year Nike debuted these. They're available in a smattering of colorways, but all black is sleek. The graduated waves alternate material, making the pattern stand out. If you're looking to start a proper Air Max collection, you need a pair of these.

Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers
Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers

The Nike Air Max 90 Royal Sneakers ($353) are at the high end of the line. All black with a millennial pink heel, this is a modern option. The popular air chamber is visible at the base, which will provide you with comfort as you walk about.

Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers
Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers

Have you heard? Metallic sneakers are happening. Double down by picking up the Nike Air Max Thea Metallic Leather Sneakers ($169). These will bring your athleisure looks to a new level.

Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers
Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers

Want another classic pair to add to your collection? The Nike 97 OG Leather Sneakers ($185) are usually just referred to as 97s, but it's up to you how you want to describe these. Swathed in a muted gold, these feature the cult-favorite all-around air chamber at the base and the small swoosh along the side. The shoe was originally designed to mirror the Japanese bullet-style trains and was reissued last year.

Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers
Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Plus TN Sneakers ($167) first came onto the scene in 1998 in a bright orange color. They've since been resuscitated in new colorways, like this black-and-white version. It's a comfortable shoe that you can work into your wardrobe easily.

Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker
Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker

Monochrome enthusiasts will love the Nike Women's 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 Sneaker ($160). If you're looking for something comfortable, consider these. The flyknit upper is known for providing stretch, and the air bubble at the base will give you support. These definitely need to be worn with ripped denim immediately.

Nike Women's Thea Sneaker
Nike Women's Thea Sneaker

The Nike Women's Thea Sneaker ($115) is an all-around great shoe. The pastel blue upper will add a feminine touch to any outfit you assemble. Try it this Summer with a denim dress for an easy win. Prepare for the compliments to pour in.

Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker
Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker

The Nike Women's 1 Pinnacle Sneaker ($150) is ideal if you're someone who needs a pair of neutral shoes. Wear them with light-wash denim, or you can even get away with sporting them with a floral Summer dress. It's a shoe that can transition easily from Summer to Fall, so you'll get a lot of wear out of it.

