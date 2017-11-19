Rainbow Nikes Are Officially a Thing, and We're Totally Losing Our Minds

For the 30th anniversary of Nike's Air Max 1, the brand held a contest for diehard fans to design their version of the iconic style, which will then become available for everyone to purchase. The winner, Sean Wotherpoon, created an Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid design that was inspired by Nike's famous corduroy hats from the '80s — and let's just say it will blow your mind.

The corduroy style features colors that were inspired by the ocean and has a velvet sock liner with an adorable smiley face patch on it. (Fun fact: Sean actually owns a vintage store.) The colorful kicks retail for $160 and will drop at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Need Supply's store in Virginia. Don't forget to set your alarm (or book your flight?!) and — just in case you can't get to Virginia in time — shop a few inspired options ahead.