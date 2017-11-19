 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Rainbow Nikes Are Officially a Thing, and We're Totally Losing Our Minds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Rainbow Nikes Are Officially a Thing, and We're Totally Losing Our Minds

For the 30th anniversary of Nike's Air Max 1, the brand held a contest for diehard fans to design their version of the iconic style, which will then become available for everyone to purchase. The winner, Sean Wotherpoon, created an Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid design that was inspired by Nike's famous corduroy hats from the '80s — and let's just say it will blow your mind.

The corduroy style features colors that were inspired by the ocean and has a velvet sock liner with an adorable smiley face patch on it. (Fun fact: Sean actually owns a vintage store.) The colorful kicks retail for $160 and will drop at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Need Supply's store in Virginia. Don't forget to set your alarm (or book your flight?!) and — just in case you can't get to Virginia in time — shop a few inspired options ahead.

Related
With 1 Look at These Colorful Converse Sneakers, You'll Get Why They Instantly Sold Out
Stella McCartney
eclypse rainbow sneakers
$625
from Stella McCartney
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Sneakers
Superga
Women's 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneaker -White
$84.95 $79.98
from DSW
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Superga
2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers
$129 $77.40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker - Women's's
$64.99 $49.98
from DSW
Buy Now See more Converse Sneakers
Steve Madden
Rainbow (Women's)
$69.95
from ShoeMall
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Sneakers
Gola
Coaster Rainbow Canvas Sneakers
$65
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Gola Sneakers
Fila
Windmill 3 Energized
$95 $57.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Fila Sneakers
Joshua Sanders
White Leather Rainbow Flatform Smile Sneakers w/Socks
$610
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Joshua Sanders Sneakers
Gucci
New Ace Metallic Rainbow Sneakers
$620
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Paul Smith
rainbow stripe sneakers
$495
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Paul Smith Sneakers
Rainbow Nikes Are Officially a Thing, and We're Totally Losing Our Minds
Stella McCartney Eclypse Rainbow Sneakers
Superga 2790 Color Block Sneakers
Superga 2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Tops
Steve Madden Rainbow Sneakers
Gola Rainbow Canvas Sneakers
Fila Windmill 3 Energized Sneakers
Joshua Sanders Rainbow Flatforms
Gucci New Ace Metallic Rainbow Sneakers
Paul Smith Rainbow Stripe Sneakers
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Designer CollaborationsNikeSneakersShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Stella McCartney
eclypse rainbow sneakers
from Stella McCartney
$625
Superga
Women's 2790 Color Block Flatform Sneaker -White
from DSW
$84.95$79.98
Superga
2750 Leather Splatter Paint Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$129$77.40
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High-Top Sneaker - Women's's
from DSW
$64.99$49.98
Steve Madden
Rainbow (Women's)
from ShoeMall
$69.95
Gola
Coaster Rainbow Canvas Sneakers
from Lord & Taylor
$65
Fila
Windmill 3 Energized
from 6pm.com
$95$57.99
Joshua Sanders
White Leather Rainbow Flatform Smile Sneakers w/Socks
from Forzieri
$610
Gucci
New Ace Metallic Rainbow Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$620
Paul Smith
rainbow stripe sneakers
from Farfetch
$495
Shop More
Paul Smith Sneakers SHOP MORE
Paul Smith
Basso Leather Sneakers
from East Dane
$395$276.50
Paul Smith
Miyata Nubuck Sneakers
from East Dane
$295$147.50
Paul Smith
Ivo Leather Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395$296.25
Paul Smith
Basso Lace-Up Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395$296.25
Paul Smith
Sonix Sneakers
from East Dane
$275
Joshua Sanders Sneakers SHOP MORE
Joshua Sanders
Lurex Bow Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$369
Joshua Sanders
Shanghai Slip On Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$318
Joshua Sanders
Paris Slip On Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$318
Joshua Sanders
Tulle Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$385
Joshua Sanders
Pom Pom Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$607
Converse Sneakers SHOP MORE
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$55
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor 'Shoreline' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor High Top Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Converse
Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Peached Twill Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Converse Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The Most Irresistible Gifts For Women Who Love to Hit the Gym
by Gina Florio
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Rebecca Brown
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Gucci Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns
by Macy Cate Williams
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls's Holiday Travel Outfit Is So Chill, You'll Be Able to Re-Create It in No Time
by Macy Daniela Martin
Joshua Sanders Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
edaowofashion
oliviasheastyle
shalicenoel
myshoppingspy
Converse Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mystylevita
navyandorange
styleandpoise
fromappletoorange
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds