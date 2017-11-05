We Have Nothing to Say About Olivia Culpo's Sexy Bikini Except "Whoa"

When the temperatures drop, we start to daydream about tropical vacations. And if you're lucky like Olivia Culpo, you have one booked. The star popped up in Bermuda wearing nothing but a sexy, off-the-shoulder bikini. We have to say we're kind of envious because it's very much jacket weather in NYC.

Meanwhile, Olivia struck a pose on the beach in her white Are You Am I swimsuit. The star looked extraglamorous in a pair of oversize shades and a Dannijo choker, which matched her bikini. Since she's serving up all those Summer vibes, you best take a look. It'll make you want to book a destination vacation ASAP. And while you're deciding on a location, scoop up her exact bikini, plus similar selections, ahead.