 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Have Nothing to Say About Olivia Culpo's Sexy Bikini Except "Whoa"

When the temperatures drop, we start to daydream about tropical vacations. And if you're lucky like Olivia Culpo, you have one booked. The star popped up in Bermuda wearing nothing but a sexy, off-the-shoulder bikini. We have to say we're kind of envious because it's very much jacket weather in NYC.

Meanwhile, Olivia struck a pose on the beach in her white Are You Am I swimsuit. The star looked extraglamorous in a pair of oversize shades and a Dannijo choker, which matched her bikini. Since she's serving up all those Summer vibes, you best take a look. It'll make you want to book a destination vacation ASAP. And while you're deciding on a location, scoop up her exact bikini, plus similar selections, ahead.

Related
Olivia Culpo Saved Her Best Bikini For the Last Summer Weekend
Are You Am I Tuille Swim Top
$139
Buy Now
Are You Am I Tuille Swim Bottom
$129
Buy Now
We Have Nothing to Say About Olivia Culpo's Sexy Bikini Except "Whoa"
We Have Nothing to Say About Olivia Culpo's Sexy Bikini Except "Whoa"
Are You Am I Bikini Set
New Look Bikini Top
New Look Bikini Bottoms
Nasty Gal Bikini Set
Lisa Marie Fernandez Bikini
Jonathan Simkhai Bikini
Start Slideshow
Fashion InstagramsOlivia CulpoCelebrity BikiniSwimsuitSwimwearGet The LookFallFall FashionShoppingBikini
Shop More
Jonathan Simkhai Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Jonathan Simkhai
Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$185
Jonathan Simkhai
Grommet String Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$145
Jonathan Simkhai
Ruffled Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$145
Jonathan Simkhai
Striped Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$165
Jonathan Simkhai
Lace-Trimmed Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$125
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Poppy high-rise bikini
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$390
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Mira Polka Dot Flounce Bikini
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Women's Leandra Cotton-Blend Bikini
from Barneys New York
$395
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Leandra Striped Off-the-Shoulder Bikini
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$395
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Two-Piece Genevieve Pucker High-Waist Bikini
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$385
Nasty Gal Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Nasty Gal
nastygal Clam Up Metallic Bikini Bottom
from Nasty Gal
$40$20
Nasty Gal
nastygal Clam Up Mid-Rise Bikini Bottom
from Nasty Gal
$40$8
Nasty Gal
nastygal Clam Up Metallic Bikini Top
from Nasty Gal
$40
Nasty Gal
nastygal Keep Your Cool Bandeau Bikini Top
from Nasty Gal
$24
Nasty Gal
nastygal Check Through It Gingham Bandeau Bikini Top
from Nasty Gal
$40
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Swapped Her Favorite String Bikini For This Summer's Hottest Trend
by Perri Konecky
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Jonathan Simkhai Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thegramdimes
lamiamuse
veronikalipar
janicejoostemaa
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
andreaslookbook
theselect7
aliciamlund
fatoudw
Nasty Gal Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
engineeringinstyle
ashnfashn
tashpantz
styleitwithtrix
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds