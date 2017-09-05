 Skip Nav
The 8 Best Transitional Jackets You Could Possibly Own Right Now

Before you have to worry about seeking warmth from a thicker coat, you get to shop for throw-on-and-go statement jackets. Aren't you lucky? Ahead, we've curated the eight styles we've been seeing everywhere. Of course the classics — like a leather moto and denim design — are all here, but we've also shopped for our favorite iterations available now; get ready for some very trendy updates ahead. Read on to see if there's anything you're missing and refresh your wardrobe before the temperature drops.

Zara Short Faux Leather Jacket
$70
Buy Now
Zara Suede Effect Jacket
$70
Buy Now
Zara Denim Coat With Faux Fur
$119
Buy Now
Leather
Zara Short Faux Leather Jacket
Madewell Ultimate Leather Jacket
BB Dakota Dominic Leather Jacket
Denim
Topshop Off the Shoulder Denim Jacket
Forever 21 Lace-Up Denim Jacket
BDG '80s Denim Trucker Jacket
An Oversize Blazer
Tibi Oversized Printed Blazer With Wool
Urban Renewal Vintage Oversized Blazer
Maje Women's Plaid Blazer
Millennial Pink Outerwear
Rejina Pyo Sara Suede Biker Jacket
Genuine People Oversize Pink Jacket
Zara Suede Effect Jacket
Statement Jacket
Vetements Racing Jacket
