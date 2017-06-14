Olivia Palermo's Summer Style
14 Summer Style Lessons We're Stealing From Olivia Palermo
After seasons of studying up on Olivia Palermo's style, we've come to trust the fashion darling as something of an authority on effortless dressing. She's got a way with making flats and evening dresses look like a natural pairing (heels, who?) and has mastered that notice-me street style that never seems overthought. That said, it's her handle on Summer style that's won us over time and time again — outfits that feel special but always easy. You'll catch her look at an event and wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?!" Well, this time, you will — inside we've pulled 14 of Olivia's best Summer looks and the styling wisdom to glean from each of them. Read on to revamp your wardrobe right now.