 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Dress and Jean Combos That'll Change Your Street Style Game in 2017

How to Wear a Dress With Jeans

The Dress and Jean Combos That'll Change Your Street Style Game in 2017

It was only a matter of time before the dress over jeans combination popped up again on street style stars. This tried-and-true uniform can be reworked every season by incorporating the newest trends. Think a deconstructed ruffle dress with fringe denim or a sheer dress over skinny jeans. We never get tired of seeing these different outfit iterations and, now, neither will you.

We predict fashion girls will be wearing this look on repeat come Fall. To get ahead of the game, we rounded up all the ways you can master the two-piece combination right now. Scroll on for some street style inspiration, then shop the pieces you need to re-create your favorite looks.

Related
The Most Flattering Trends to Wear This Spring

Shop Brands
Diane von Furstenberg · Topshop · Mother · Rag & Bone · H&M · Saloni · RE/DONE · Articles of Society · Asos · BDG · Chloé · Madewell · 3x1 · MSGM · J.Crew · Yumi Kim · Anna Sui · Max Mara · Levi's
Image Source: Getty/Edward Berthelot
Ease into the dress and jeans combo by starting with a simple, neutral option. Natalie Cantell gave her look a pop of color with metallic gold mules.
Image Source: Getty / Caroline McCredie

Ease into the dress and jeans combo by starting with a simple, neutral option. Natalie Cantell gave her look a pop of color with metallic gold mules.

Instead of wearing a top with your denim on denim look, layer in a dress. It’s a good way to break up the similar blue tones in your outfit.
Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot

Instead of wearing a top with your denim on denim look, layer in a dress. It’s a good way to break up the similar blue tones in your outfit.

You already know how to do the T-shirt and maxi dress combo. Take it one step further with a pair of blue skinny jeans and complete the look with a trench coat and bracelet bag.
Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts

You already know how to do the T-shirt and maxi dress combo. Take it one step further with a pair of blue skinny jeans and complete the look with a trench coat and bracelet bag.

If the thought of letting your undergarments show in a sheer dress makes you uncomfortable, we suggest wearing it with a pair of frayed jeans.
Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot

If the thought of letting your undergarments show in a sheer dress makes you uncomfortable, we suggest wearing it with a pair of frayed jeans.

Thinking of a way to re-wear your wedding guest dress? Slip on a pair of jeans and booties for a more casual take.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

Thinking of a way to re-wear your wedding guest dress? Slip on a pair of jeans and booties for a more casual take.

Leave the tights in the drawer. A pair of tapered skinny jeans works just as well with a knit dress for cooler weather.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

Leave the tights in the drawer. A pair of tapered skinny jeans works just as well with a knit dress for cooler weather.

It’s almost too easy to style a shirt dress with jeans, which is why we love this particular ensemble.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

It’s almost too easy to style a shirt dress with jeans, which is why we love this particular ensemble.

Skinny jeans helps tone down a fancy dress with ruffles and asymmetrical cuts.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

Skinny jeans helps tone down a fancy dress with ruffles and asymmetrical cuts.

To re-create this look from Johanna Ortiz's resort collection, you'll need a pair of fringed denim and a crisp white collared shirt dress. We'd style it with a basket bag and sandals.
Image Source: Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

To re-create this look from Johanna Ortiz's resort collection, you'll need a pair of fringed denim and a crisp white collared shirt dress. We'd style it with a basket bag and sandals.

Unfasten the bottom buttons of your maxi dress to let the blue denim peek through.
Image Source: Getty / Melodie Jeng

Unfasten the bottom buttons of your maxi dress to let the blue denim peek through.

A pair of jeans prevents potential wardrobe malfunctions when the slit of your dress is too high.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

A pair of jeans prevents potential wardrobe malfunctions when the slit of your dress is too high.

Turn your Summer dress into a Fall look by layering a sheer bodysuit and a pair of hemmed jeans underneath. Cover up with a puffer jacket for the ultimate street style look.
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig

Turn your Summer dress into a Fall look by layering a sheer bodysuit and a pair of hemmed jeans underneath. Cover up with a puffer jacket for the ultimate street style look.

So your maxi dress has a zipper? We dare you to zip it only halfway down so you can style it with low-rise jeans, an over-the-shoulder top, and chunky platforms.
Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti

So your maxi dress has a zipper? We dare you to zip it only halfway down so you can style it with low-rise jeans, an over-the-shoulder top, and chunky platforms.

Instead of wearing your dress with blue denim, switch it up with a white pair. This street style star made it look effortless with her paisley-printed dress and plaid coat.
Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot

Instead of wearing your dress with blue denim, switch it up with a white pair. This street style star made it look effortless with her paisley-printed dress and plaid coat.

This outfit's supereasy to re-create. Start with your favorite white tee and jeans combo, then wear your favorite dress over it. A pair of classic mules or loafers completes the look.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

This outfit's supereasy to re-create. Start with your favorite white tee and jeans combo, then wear your favorite dress over it. A pair of classic mules or loafers completes the look.

Anyone can rock a minidress, but fashion stylist Liz Uly made it street style worthy by wearing her Christopher Kane number with a long-sleeved shirt and Acne jeans. Eye-catching accessories like a Louis Vuitton bag and Giuseppe Zanotti heels completed the outfit.
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

Anyone can rock a minidress, but fashion stylist Liz Uly made it street style worthy by wearing her Christopher Kane number with a long-sleeved shirt and Acne jeans. Eye-catching accessories like a Louis Vuitton bag and Giuseppe Zanotti heels completed the outfit.

The next time you think about wearing your LBD, consider giving it the model treatment (like Jihye Park did) with a pair of wide leg jeans and slides.
Image Source: Getty / Melodie Jeng

The next time you think about wearing your LBD, consider giving it the model treatment (like Jihye Park did) with a pair of wide leg jeans and slides.

Diane von Furstenberg
Striped Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Pastel pink
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses
Topshop
Women's Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Straight Denim
REVOLVE Petite Jeans
GRLFRND x REVOLVE PETITE Karolina High-Rise Skinny Jean
$248
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Petite Jeans
MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress
$665
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
Mother
Insider Distressed Cropped Step Hem Jeans
$248
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim
Rag & Bone
Vintage Crop Flare jeans
$265$185
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Cropped Denim
H&M
Shirt Dress
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Day Dresses
Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
$475$332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
RE/DONE
Blue High-Rise Straight Cuffed Jeans
$275
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Cropped Denim
Articles of Society
Women's Sarah Distressed Skinny Jeans
$59
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Articles of Society Distressed Denim
Asos
City Maxi Tea Dress In Floral Print
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
BDG
Mom Jean - Vintage Wash
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Distressed Denim
Chloé
Tiered Plissé Silk-organza Mini Dress - Peach
$7,995$4,797
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Cocktail Dresses
Madewell
Women's Cali Demi Boot Jeans
$135$80.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim
3x1
W3 Straight Authentic Crop Jeans
$245
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more 3x1 Cropped Denim
MSGM
strap detail floral print dress
$660.87$462.61
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses
Saks Fifth Avenue Day Dresses
LOVESHACKFANCY Beth Cotton Lace Inset Maxi Dress
$365
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Day Dresses
J.Crew
Women's Toothpick Jeans
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cropped Denim
Anthropologie Cropped Denim
3x1 NYC WM3 High-Rise Straight Cropped Fringe Jeans
$295
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cropped Denim
Yumi Kim
Woodstock Maxi Dress
$238
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Yumi Kim Cocktail Dresses
Asos
KIMMI Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans In Lillian Pretty Wash with Busts and Stepped Hem
$53$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Distressed Denim
Anna Sui
Lace-trimmed Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Pink
$475$332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Anna Sui Dresses
Max Mara
Pesche shirtdress
$331
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Max Mara Day Dresses
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Levi's Skinny Denim
Style TipsStyle How ToStreet StyleDenimDresses
Shop Story
Read Story
Diane von Furstenberg
Striped Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$250
Topshop
Women's Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans
from Nordstrom
$75
REVOLVE
GRLFRND x REVOLVE PETITE Karolina High-Rise Skinny Jean
from REVOLVE
$248
MATCHESFASHION.COM
HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$665
Mother
Insider Distressed Cropped Step Hem Jeans
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$248
Rag & Bone
Vintage Crop Flare jeans
from mytheresa
$265$185
H&M
Shirt Dress
from H&M
$24.99
Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475$332
RE/DONE
Blue High-Rise Straight Cuffed Jeans
from SSENSE
$275
Articles of Society
Women's Sarah Distressed Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$59
Asos
City Maxi Tea Dress In Floral Print
from Asos
$48
BDG
Mom Jean - Vintage Wash
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Chloé
Tiered Plissé Silk-organza Mini Dress - Peach
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$7,995$4,797
Madewell
Women's Cali Demi Boot Jeans
from Nordstrom
$135$80.98
3x1
W3 Straight Authentic Crop Jeans
from shopbop.com
$245
MSGM
strap detail floral print dress
from Farfetch
$660.87$462.61
Saks Fifth Avenue
LOVESHACKFANCY Beth Cotton Lace Inset Maxi Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$365
J.Crew
Women's Toothpick Jeans
from Nordstrom
$98
Anthropologie
3x1 NYC WM3 High-Rise Straight Cropped Fringe Jeans
from Anthropologie
$295
Yumi Kim
Woodstock Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$238
Asos
KIMMI Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans In Lillian Pretty Wash with Busts and Stepped Hem
from Asos
$53$23
Anna Sui
Lace-trimmed Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475$332
Max Mara
Pesche shirtdress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$331
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$98
Shop More
Articles of Society Distressed Denim SHOP MORE
Articles of Society
Women's Sarah Distressed Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$59
Articles of Society
Sarah Distressed Skinny Jean
from Nordstrom Rack
$64$18.98
Articles of Society
Sarah Cut Hem Jean
from Nordstrom Rack
$64$36.97
Articles of Society
Carly Fray Hem Skinny Jean
from Nordstrom Rack
$64$36.97
Articles of Society
Women's 'Sarah' Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$64
Anna Sui Dresses SHOP MORE
Anna Sui
Paneled Printed Silk Crepe De Chine And Lace Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$460$138
Anna Sui
Ruffle-trimmed Floral-print Silk-georgette Wrap Dress - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$630$315
Anna Sui
Printed Silk-jacquard And Silk-crepon Mini Dress - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$500$200
Anna Sui
Lace-paneled Striped Cotton-gauze Mini Dress - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$298
Anna Sui
Ruffle-trimmed Printed Fil Coupé Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$630$315
Levi's Skinny Denim SHOP MORE
Levi's
721 High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$88
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Jeans
from shopbop.com
$148
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
from shopbop.com
$98
Levi's
501 Skinny
from REVOLVE
$168
Levi's
Mile High Super Skinny
from REVOLVE
$98
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
The Coolest Part About Selena Gomez's Dress Is Hiding Behind Her Long Hair
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Embodies the Flamenco Emoji For the World of Dance Premiere
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Articles of Society Distressed Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
a_mermaiddiary
justatinabit
msgoldgirl
cmcoving
Levi's Skinny Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pairedwithprosecco
dailykongfidence
minimalmajor
discodaydream
Articles of Society Distressed Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theplainjayne
cheersj
TheStylishBelle
TheStylishBelle
Anna Sui Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
colormecourtney
shopstylesocial
colormecourtney
colormecourtney
Saks Fifth Avenue Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
karlajordan33
obsessionsnow
obsessionsnow
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds