6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style How to Wear a Dress With Jeans The Dress and Jean Combos That'll Change Your Street Style Game in 2017 June 14, 2017 by Marina Liao 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It was only a matter of time before the dress over jeans combination popped up again on street style stars. This tried-and-true uniform can be reworked every season by incorporating the newest trends. Think a deconstructed ruffle dress with fringe denim or a sheer dress over skinny jeans. We never get tired of seeing these different outfit iterations and, now, neither will you. We predict fashion girls will be wearing this look on repeat come Fall. To get ahead of the game, we rounded up all the ways you can master the two-piece combination right now. Scroll on for some street style inspiration, then shop the pieces you need to re-create your favorite looks. Ease into the dress and jeans combo by starting with a simple, neutral option. Natalie Cantell gave her look a pop of color with metallic gold mules. Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot Instead of wearing a top with your denim on denim look, layer in a dress. It's a good way to break up the similar blue tones in your outfit. Image Source: Getty / Cole Bennetts You already know how to do the T-shirt and maxi dress combo. Take it one step further with a pair of blue skinny jeans and complete the look with a trench coat and bracelet bag. Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot If the thought of letting your undergarments show in a sheer dress makes you uncomfortable, we suggest wearing it with a pair of frayed jeans. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair Thinking of a way to re-wear your wedding guest dress? Slip on a pair of jeans and booties for a more casual take. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair Leave the tights in the drawer. A pair of tapered skinny jeans works just as well with a knit dress for cooler weather. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair It’s almost too easy to style a shirt dress with jeans, which is why we love this particular ensemble. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair Skinny jeans helps tone down a fancy dress with ruffles and asymmetrical cuts. Image Source: Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz To re-create this look from Johanna Ortiz's resort collection, you'll need a pair of fringed denim and a crisp white collared shirt dress. We'd style it with a basket bag and sandals. Image Source: Getty / Melodie Jeng Unfasten the bottom buttons of your maxi dress to let the blue denim peek through. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair A pair of jeans prevents potential wardrobe malfunctions when the slit of your dress is too high. Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig Turn your Summer dress into a Fall look by layering a sheer bodysuit and a pair of hemmed jeans underneath. Cover up with a puffer jacket for the ultimate street style look. Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti So your maxi dress has a zipper? We dare you to zip it only halfway down so you can style it with low-rise jeans, an over-the-shoulder top, and chunky platforms. Image Source: Getty / Edward Berthelot Instead of wearing your dress with blue denim, switch it up with a white pair. This street style star made it look effortless with her paisley-printed dress and plaid coat. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair This outfit's supereasy to re-create. Start with your favorite white tee and jeans combo, then wear your favorite dress over it. A pair of classic mules or loafers completes the look. Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair Anyone can rock a minidress, but fashion stylist Liz Uly made it street style worthy by wearing her Christopher Kane number with a long-sleeved shirt and Acne jeans. Eye-catching accessories like a Louis Vuitton bag and Giuseppe Zanotti heels completed the outfit. Image Source: Getty / Melodie Jeng The next time you think about wearing your LBD, consider giving it the model treatment (like Jihye Park did) with a pair of wide leg jeans and slides. Diane von Furstenberg Striped Cotton And Silk-blend Maxi Dress - Pastel pink $250 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses Topshop Women's Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans $75 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Straight Denim REVOLVE Petite Jeans GRLFRND x REVOLVE PETITE Karolina High-Rise Skinny Jean $248 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Petite Jeans MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress $665 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses Mother Insider Distressed Cropped Step Hem Jeans $248 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim Rag & Bone Vintage Crop Flare jeans $265$185 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Cropped Denim H&M Shirt Dress $24.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Day Dresses Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White $475$332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses RE/DONE Blue High-Rise Straight Cuffed Jeans $275 from SSENSE Buy Now See more RE/DONE Cropped Denim Articles of Society Women's Sarah Distressed Skinny Jeans $59 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Articles of Society Distressed Denim Asos City Maxi Tea Dress In Floral Print $48 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses BDG Mom Jean - Vintage Wash $59 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more BDG Distressed Denim Chloé Tiered Plissé Silk-organza Mini Dress - Peach $7,995$4,797 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Chloé Cocktail Dresses Madewell Women's Cali Demi Boot Jeans $135$80.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim 3x1 W3 Straight Authentic Crop Jeans $245 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more 3x1 Cropped Denim MSGM strap detail floral print dress $660.87$462.61 from Farfetch Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses Saks Fifth Avenue Day Dresses LOVESHACKFANCY Beth Cotton Lace Inset Maxi Dress $365 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Day Dresses J.Crew Women's Toothpick Jeans $98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J.Crew Cropped Denim Anthropologie Cropped Denim 3x1 NYC WM3 High-Rise Straight Cropped Fringe Jeans $295 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Cropped Denim Yumi Kim Woodstock Maxi Dress $238 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Yumi Kim Cocktail Dresses Asos KIMMI Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans In Lillian Pretty Wash with Busts and Stepped Hem $53$23 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Distressed Denim Anna Sui Lace-trimmed Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Pink $475$332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Anna Sui Dresses Max Mara Pesche shirtdress $331 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Max Mara Day Dresses Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans $98 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Levi's Skinny Denim Style TipsStyle How ToStreet StyleDenimDresses