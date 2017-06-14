The Dress and Jean Combos That'll Change Your Street Style Game in 2017

It was only a matter of time before the dress over jeans combination popped up again on street style stars. This tried-and-true uniform can be reworked every season by incorporating the newest trends. Think a deconstructed ruffle dress with fringe denim or a sheer dress over skinny jeans. We never get tired of seeing these different outfit iterations and, now, neither will you.

We predict fashion girls will be wearing this look on repeat come Fall. To get ahead of the game, we rounded up all the ways you can master the two-piece combination right now. Scroll on for some street style inspiration, then shop the pieces you need to re-create your favorite looks.