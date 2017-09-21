9 Outfits That Never Go Out of Style

With every runway and every new trend, I'm less enthused with what's in my own closet. It's more than an occupational hazard, and a common sentiment many women share: how to make our wardrobes functional and stylish each day so that we're never the victims of "I have nothing to wear" syndrome again.

The answer I'm finding isn't always in stocking MY closet with new stuff but in remembering the value of great essentials — and how to work them time and time again. So I'm going back to basics with nine timeless outfits you can rework and rewear any way you like. It starts here with a few easy formulas; just add and subtract to make them your own.