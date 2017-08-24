100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear

If you've ever promised yourself you'd wake up early only to snooze five different alarms and stumble out of bed last minute, we feel you. Waking up can be rough — but not quite as rough as getting dressed on mornings like these. Nothing looks right (were you insane when you bought that top?!), clothes are everywhere, and you're about a nanosecond away from sobbing and pretending you're sick. ("Sorry, can't adult today.")

But rather than give up, what you need is a little direction. The key is not to overthink it: instead of channeling your inner runway model, opt for basics and style them around one statement-making piece. Read on for more inspiration as a few of our favorite bloggers show you how it's done. And just remember to breathe!