27 Times Flats Looked More High-Fashion Than Heels

We're not writing off our high heels completely, but since Summer is the season to embrace ease and comfort, we're giving them a break — and we're not about to feel guilty about it. To the women who swear they can walk pain-free in heels all day (cough, challenge flag!), we invite you to take a breather, because these 27 outfits will make you want to.

With printed slides, metallic mules, oxfords, fresh sneakers, and classic ballet flats, your options are as varied as the occasions you'll need them for. And just how sweet would it feel to slip on a gladiator sandal at the next Summer wedding and hit the dance floor without quietly wishing you had crammed a change of shoes in your clutch? Up ahead you'll find some serious street style stars who are making flats look downright chic.