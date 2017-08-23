 Skip Nav
27 Times Flats Looked More High-Fashion Than Heels

We're not writing off our high heels completely, but since Summer is the season to embrace ease and comfort, we're giving them a break — and we're not about to feel guilty about it. To the women who swear they can walk pain-free in heels all day (cough, challenge flag!), we invite you to take a breather, because these 27 outfits will make you want to.

With printed slides, metallic mules, oxfords, fresh sneakers, and classic ballet flats, your options are as varied as the occasions you'll need them for. And just how sweet would it feel to slip on a gladiator sandal at the next Summer wedding and hit the dance floor without quietly wishing you had crammed a change of shoes in your clutch? Up ahead you'll find some serious street style stars who are making flats look downright chic.

Black, white, and menswear-inspired to counter slick leather pants.
In a sweet print to perk up basic jeans and a tee.
An espadrille flat that's seasonal but walkable to pair with that flouncy Summer top.
With a metallic finish to add interest to a white dress or jeans.
A sneaker to shake up a more polished look.
In gold to give your simple separates a boost.
With ankle straps to give a sporty look some subtle sex appeal.
In basic black with lace-up details to liven up your classics.
As the easiest travel shoe to accompany a printed shirtdress.
A polished pointy-toe to polish off your ladylike coat.
In an edgy silhouette that's as lively as your look.
With a cozy finish and fitted separates.
A lace-up gladiator that gives your skirt some wow-factor.
A pretty ballet slipper that's as sweet as your full skirt and blouse.
A riff on the oxford that lends a quirky finish to a fresh dress.
In an understated neutral that's leg-lengthening too.
In a loafer to juxtapose florals.
In a bright color to amp up your whole outfit.
In a contrasting color that brightens up denim on denim.
With bold details to shake up your jeans.
In a classic silhouette that goes with everything.
A cool sneaker to add a casual vibe to a miniskirt.
An understated option you'll wear on repeat.
A cool oxford that'll feel sophisticated with trousers and a tee.
Sneakers or everyday flats to throw on with breezy Summer bottoms.
A studded pair that feels dressy with a little edge.
A pair with just enough interest but not too flashy to wear with a mini.
