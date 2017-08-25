13 Perfect Outfit Ideas For Small-Chested Girls

If you've ever felt discouraged about your lack of cleavage, you're not alone. There have been plenty of times I've tried on a formfitting top, looked in the mirror, and thought, "If only I could fill this baby out." But just because you're lacking in the chest department doesn't mean you can't make stylish statements all your own.

Some of our favorite fashion bloggers show off looks on the regular that are daring, playful, and even a little bit sexy. We've uncovered 13 of their styling tricks that are bound to work for you — and only you. Yep, girls who are a little fuller on top might not be able to pull off the outfits ahead.

Just think of your smaller chest as a blank canvas, and scroll to find all the clever ways you can dress it up — then, don't miss our shopping picks!