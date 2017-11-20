 Skip Nav
13 Adorable Pajama Sets That Would Be the Coziest Gifts Ever
13 Adorable Pajama Sets That Would Be the Coziest Gifts Ever

If there's ever a time to gift someone pretty pajamas, it's obviously the holiday season. Everyone could use cozy loungewear, especially since people are often staying indoors with their families. We rounded up our favorite sets that would make great presents this year. Whether you like silky or fuzzy, pants or shorts, we've got you covered. Shop through them all!

You Won't Believe These 7 Cozy Pajama Sets Are All From Amazon and Under $25
Target Pajamas
Wondershop Women's Holiday Plaid Pajama Set - Wondershop Red
$25
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Pajamas
Wolfwhistle
Wolf & Whistle Burgundy Satin Pajama Set
$51 $40.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Wolfwhistle Pajamas
Shein
Palm Leaf Print Revere Collar Pajama Set
$36 $23
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pajamas
Alfani
Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
$69.50 $40.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Alfani Pajamas
Forever 21
Plush Panda Pajama Set
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Pajamas
Asos Pajamas
Chelsea Peers Winter Penguin Pajama Set
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pajamas
Shein
Closed Eyes Print Tee And Shorts Pajama Set
$17
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pajamas
J.Crew
Flannel pajama set in tartan plaid
$95
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pajamas
Shein
Pineapple Print Revere Collar Pajama Set
$24
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Pajamas
Forever 21
Striped Satin PJ Set
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Pajamas
J.Crew
Tipped cotton pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pajamas
Asos
Mickey Mouse Embroidered Heart PANTS and Shirt Pajama Set
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pajamas
Eberjey
Women's 'Gisele' Shorty Pajamas
$102
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Eberjey Pajamas
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
