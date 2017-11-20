Pajama Gifts
13 Adorable Pajama Sets That Would Be the Coziest Gifts Ever
If there's ever a time to gift someone pretty pajamas, it's obviously the holiday season. Everyone could use cozy loungewear, especially since people are often staying indoors with their families. We rounded up our favorite sets that would make great presents this year. Whether you like silky or fuzzy, pants or shorts, we've got you covered. Shop through them all!
Wondershop Women's Holiday Plaid Pajama Set - Wondershop Red
$25
from Target
Wolf & Whistle Burgundy Satin Pajama Set
$51 $40.50
Mickey Mouse Embroidered Heart PANTS and Shirt Pajama Set
$48
