This Bride's Wedding Dress Was Gorgeous, but Her Cowboy-Inspired Look Stole the Show

DJ and model Pamela Katz married longtime love Ryan Tick in a gorgeous wedding surrounded by friends and family. The weekend-long festivities took place in Aspen, CO. For the rehearsal dinner, Pamela wore a stunning cowboy-inspired gown that gave us major heart eyes. She styled the ruffle-sleeved Alexander McQueen number with a leather vest and a Ralph Lauren cowboy hat. For the wedding ceremony, the bride chose a stunning silk J. Mendel gown that featured a low back and side lace panels. She finished off her bridal look with a delicate flower gown and a short veil. Keep reading to have a look at the beautiful wedding ahead.