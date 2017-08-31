 Skip Nav
Princess Diana Was the Ultimate '80s Style Icon, and These Pics Are Proof
20 Stylish Moments From The Parent Trap That Will Give You Major Nostalgia

I need more than all of my fingers and toes to count how many times I've watched the 1998 version of the movie The Parent Trap. What can I say: Lindsay Lohan was totally adorable, and she won fashion girls over by playing twins with totally disparate styles. One moment she was Annie, a sophisticated English girl in a tartan suit, and the next she was Hallie, cool as hell in a denim jacket with a metallic blue manicure.

Yes, if you couldn't tell, part of our obsession with The Parent Trap comes from the impeccable styling, which can be attributed to costume designer Penny Rose. When you read on, you'll find our 20 favorite moments from the film, all of which just might make you say, "Honey, you never looked better."

When Annie Shows Up to Camp in a Plaid Suit Set and Hallie in a Classic Denim Jacket
Hallie Accessorizes With Tortoise Sunglasses and Matches Her Nails to Her Jacket
When the Girls Look Super Polished During a Fencing Match
When Annie Wears This High-Neck, Victorian-Inspired Nightgown
When Annie Pops Her Collar Out From Under Her Sweatsuit
And Hallie Styles Hers Alone With a Simple Headband
Both Girls Style Their Collegiate Tees With Matching Gold Pendants
When Hallie Slips Into Annie's Plaid Set, Possibly Making It Look Even Better With Short Hair
When Hallie Wears This Fabulous Powder Blue Suit For a Trip Into Town With Her Mom
They End Up at the Elizabeth James Studio and Expertly Style the Bride's Veil With a Top Hat
But How Classic of a Summer Look Is Meredith Blake's?
Annie Wears One of Hallie's Speedos, Fully Aware That the One-Piece Is In
Hallie Slips Into One of Annie's Classic Lined Cardigans For Dinner
Meredith Shows Us All the Most Sublime Version of Sexy Workwear in This Pinstripe Dress
We Love When Annie Works This Classic Combo of a Flannel and Jeans on the Ranch
Martin and Grandfather Look Extra Dapper in Their Half Suits and Ties
Elizabeth and Her Daughters Show Off Their Own Takes on the Monochrome Look
But We L-O-V-E the Silk Cheongsam Hallie Wears For Dinner Aboard a Yacht
Elizabeth Knows How to Accessorize an LBD: By Throwing On an Unexpected Striped Shawl
When Hallie and Annie Remember Their Bandanas, Well, That's How We Know They're Fashion Superstars
