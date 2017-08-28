 Skip Nav
This Stylist's Sheer Wedding Dress Is Stunning, but Her Pearl Belt Will Put You Over the Edge

You'd be hard-pressed to find a girl who doesn't go nuts for a Vera Wang wedding dress. The fashion house consistently churns out some of the most stunning gowns, season after season. But Danish stylist and Social Zoo creative director Pernille Teisbaek tapped the brand for a custom creation with a sheer, gauzy overlay — and it came complete with a matching belt. If you look closely at the details, you'll find Pernille's waist-cinching accessory, a piece by Gudnitz Couture, to be covered in pearls — and there are plenty stitched onto her bodice and skirt too.

Her bridal look was definitely modest, complete with a matching veil, high neckline, and long sleeves, and she finished the outfit with pearl drop earrings. Since she's never one to hold back on the style snaps, Pernille shared her wedding weekend shoe lineup, which included a pair of classic Manolo Blahnik heels and adorable bow sandals by The Row. Read on for a look at her stunning nuptials, which took place at Hotel Nordlandet in Denmark alongside a fashion-forward group of family and friends.

