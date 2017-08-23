Petite Fashion Girls — Stop Drowning in Baggy Clothes and Shop Loft's Fall Line

Shopping when you're petite can be challenging because you're frequently forced to get things hemmed and altered to fit. So instead of buying clothes that you're constantly having to get adjusted, try shopping brands that carry petite pieces, like Loft. Our favorite thing about the retailer is that most of its regular-sized clothing also comes in petite versions. This makes shopping feel easily accessible, and not as though you're missing out as a petite girl. Shop our top picks for Fall and never drown in your clothes again.