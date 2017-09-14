 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Chic Picks From LOFT That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Closet This Fall

If you haven't been introduced to LOFT, let us give you the grand tour. LOFT was created by the same founders as Ann Taylor but is a younger, more playful version of the brand. And even though we're still in the midst of Summer, I'm already starting to get pumped for Fall shopping. From leather jackets to boots, this retailer has on-trend items that are great quality at an affordable price. Check out our top picks to get you ready for the season.

LOFT Flowerbud Button Sleeve Dress
LOFT Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
LOFT Block Heel Ankle Boots
LOFT Striped Wrap Blouse
LOFT Luxe Leather Envelope Clutch
LOFT Striped Cropped Skinny Chinos
LOFT Striped Short-Sleeve Swing Dress
LOFT Essential Skinny Ankle Pants
LOFT Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Hoodie Tunic
LOFT Modern Side-Stripe Skinny Jeans
LOFT Fringe Knit Jacket
LOFT Denim Wrap Skirt
LOFT Loafer Slides
LOFT Striped Utility Blouse
LOFT Spacedye Sweater
LOFT Modern Trench
LOFT Floral Vine Cold-Shoulder Top
LOFT Mixed Stone Necklace
LOFT Wrap Cardigan
LOFT Violet Cold-Shoulder Dress
LOFT Potpourri Slit-Cuff Sweater
Start Slideshow
LoftFallFall FashionShopping
Shop More
LOFT Petite Pants SHOP MORE
LOFT
Tie Waist Wide Leg Pants
from LOFT
$69.50$44.88
Lou & Grey
Softstretch Linen Pants
from LOFT
$69.50$54.99
LOFT
Essential Skinny Ankle Pants in Julie Fit
from LOFT
$69.50$44.88
LOFT
Gingham Pencil Pants in Marisa Fit
from LOFT
$79.50$49.88
LOFT
Riviera Pants in Marisa Fit
from LOFT
$69.50$59.99
LOFT Jackets SHOP MORE
Zappos
Fj llr ven - Keb Loft Jacket Women's Jacket
from Zappos
$250$174.99
LOFT
Swing Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Field Jacket
from LOFT
$98
LOFT
Floral Kimono Jacket
from LOFT
$49.50
LOFT
Cotton Sateen Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$118$79.88
LOFT Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
LOFT
Swing Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Field Jacket
from LOFT
$98
LOFT
Cotton Sateen Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$118$79.88
LOFT
Camo Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Tie Cuff Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT Petite Tops AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Latina Living
31 Adorable Llama Products You Won't Be Able to Resist
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the Blouse We Could All Use in Our Work Wardrobes
by Macy Daniela Martin
Kid Shopping
Workout Wear That Moms Can Wear Everywhere
by Lisa Horten
LOFT Petite Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hautehydrangea
mrscocowyse
taketimeforstyle
allieprovost
LOFT Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
peplumpetite
anna_brstyle
mrscocowyse
adashofdetails
LOFT Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thedoubletakegirls
lsummer23
theuptowncharade
avaazlin
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds