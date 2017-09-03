Petite Girls Everywhere, Stop Drowning in Your Jackets and Shop These 11 Picks For Fall

If you're a petite girl, you know that shopping can sometimes be a challenge. Instead of having to constantly get your clothes hemmed and altered, you can start shopping for only petite-size clothing. Recently, so many great brands and popular retailers have started releasing more clothing items specifically for smaller frames. One item in particular that is harder to shop than others is jackets, because they look their best when they hit your shoulders and waist in just the right spot. So this year, instead of searching for a jacket that will need to be altered, try shopping petite sizes only. Check out some of our top transitional jackets that are versatile investment pieces.