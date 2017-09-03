 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Petite Girls Everywhere, Stop Drowning in Your Jackets and Shop These 11 Picks For Fall

If you're a petite girl, you know that shopping can sometimes be a challenge. Instead of having to constantly get your clothes hemmed and altered, you can start shopping for only petite-size clothing. Recently, so many great brands and popular retailers have started releasing more clothing items specifically for smaller frames. One item in particular that is harder to shop than others is jackets, because they look their best when they hit your shoulders and waist in just the right spot. So this year, instead of searching for a jacket that will need to be altered, try shopping petite sizes only. Check out some of our top transitional jackets that are versatile investment pieces.

Asos
Bomber in Satin Stripe Co-ord
$76 $24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Jackets
Ann Taylor
Tweed Open Jacket
$129
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Petite Jackets
LOFT
Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$128
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Diamond Quilted Jacket With Faux Leather Trim
$160
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lauren Ralph Lauren Petite Jackets
KUT from the Kloth
Petite Women's Tayanita Faux Suede Jacket
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more KUT from the Kloth Jackets
J.Crew
Petite Women's Denim Jacket
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Jackets
River Island
Womens Petite blush pink faux suede biker jacket
$116
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Petite Jackets
LOFT
Sateen Utility Jacket
$108
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Petite Jackets
Asos
Longline Bomber with Raglan Sleeve Co-ord
$83 $24.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Jackets
Nordstrom Petite Jackets
Women's Caslon Stella Knit Jacket
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Petite Jackets
Zara Frilled Jacket
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
ASOS Bomber in Satin Stripe
Ann Taylor Tweed Open Jacket
Loft Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Jacket
Kut From the Kloth Tayanita Jacket
J.Crew Petite Denim Jacket
River Island Petite Biker Jacket
Loft Sateen Utility Jacket
ASOS Longline Bomber
Caslon Stella Knit Jacket
Zara Frilled Jacket
Start Slideshow
PetiteJacketsFallFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Asos
Bomber in Satin Stripe Co-ord
from Asos
$76$24
Ann Taylor
Tweed Open Jacket
from Ann Taylor
$129
LOFT
Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
from LOFT
$128
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Diamond Quilted Jacket With Faux Leather Trim
from Nordstrom
$160
KUT from the Kloth
Petite Women's Tayanita Faux Suede Jacket
from Nordstrom
$88
J.Crew
Petite Women's Denim Jacket
from Nordstrom
$98
River Island
Womens Petite blush pink faux suede biker jacket
from River Island
$116
LOFT
Sateen Utility Jacket
from LOFT
$108
Asos
Longline Bomber with Raglan Sleeve Co-ord
from Asos
$83$24.50
Nordstrom
Women's Caslon Stella Knit Jacket
from Nordstrom
$69
Zara Frilled Jacket
from zara.com
$30
Shop More
River Island Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
River Island
Womens Petite light purple metallic bomber jacket
from River Island
$90$40
River Island
Womens Petite black longline bomber jacket
from River Island
$96$50
River Island
Womens Petite black distressed denim jacket
from River Island
$90
River Island
Womens Petite black tie sleeve blazer
from River Island
$116
River Island
Womens Petite white tie cuff blazer
from River Island
$116
LOFT Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
LOFT
Swing Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Field Jacket
from LOFT
$98
LOFT
Cotton Sateen Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$118$79.88
LOFT
Camo Cargo Jacket
from LOFT
$108
LOFT
Tie Cuff Jacket
from LOFT
$108
Lauren Ralph Lauren Petite Jackets SHOP MORE
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Faux Leather Trim Quilted Jacket
from Nordstrom
$160$99.90
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Faux Leather Trim Quilted Vest
from Nordstrom
$130$86.90
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Quilted Detail Lambskin Leather Jacket
from Nordstrom
$400$239.90
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's A-Line Jacket With Removable Liner
from Nordstrom
$230$149.90
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Kacia Straight-Fit Twill Cargo Vest
from Lord & Taylor
$195$117
J.Crew Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore the Classic Jacket You'll Want and Need For Chilly Summer Days
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Entertainment
PopSugar Picks: Our 100 Best Gifts For 2012
by Allie Merriam
Digital Life
Score Halloween Lolz in These 10 Internet Meme Costumes
by Nicole Nguyen
River Island Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
maven46mag
gemmalondonlife
gemmalondonlife
the_fashion.blogger
LOFT Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
courtneerodgers
thestyledduo
statusapp
girlmeetsbow
Lauren Ralph Lauren Petite Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
busbeestyle
annekemcconnell
classysassywhit
thesassroom
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds