Pippa Middleton's Dress Is Just Sheer Enough For a Summer Wedding
Pippa Middleton's Dress Is Just Sheer Enough For a Summer Wedding

Pippa Middleton might be a recent bride, but she's sharing the spotlight with one more this season. Right before she tied the knot, Pippa stepped out in a jacquard Erdem number, and she tapped the same designer for the wedding of Jons Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad in Stockholm, which she attended with her new husband James Matthews.

This long-sleeved maxi, however, was a dream of a dress. Though it was white and slightly sheer, the floral print was just bold enough, and Pippa styled the look with a slip underneath, velvet clutch, and matching heels. Scroll to take a look at her outfit, which you can shop for yourself if you feel so inclined.

