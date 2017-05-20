 Skip Nav
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High Neck, Cap Sleeved Dream
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High Neck, Cap Sleeved Dream

Lest you thought Pippa Middleton would make any of the wrong decisions about her bridal look, it is, in all sincerity, perfect. Pippa chose a cap sleeved silhouette in ivory lace created by Giles Deacon, a friend and obvious designer talent. The gown came complete with a romantic heart shaped cutout at the back, and a voluminous train that swept the floor but was not by any means over the top.

Her veil, by Stephen Jones, was embroidered with tiny white speckles and her hair was swept up and secured with a Maidenhair Fern tiara. Underneath all those stunning layers, Pippa wore Manolo Blahnik shoes. She carried a small bouquet into St Mark's Church, where she married James Matthews on her special day. Scroll for an all-angles look at a wedding dress that is about to go down in history — and for good reason.

