 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pippa Middleton Is Married to James Matthews — Get the Details on Their Romantic Ceremony!
Jane Birkin
53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back
Amandla Stenberg
11 Things to Know About Amandla Stenberg, Just in Case She's Still Not on Your Radar
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France

Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews May 2017

Pippa Middleton Is Married to James Matthews — Get the Details on Their Romantic Ceremony!

Pippa Middleton married longtime love, financier James Matthews, in the UK on Saturday. The stunning bride wore a dress by Giles Deacon and accessorized with a veil by Stephen Jones, secured with a Maidenhair Fern tiara. Pippa and James said their vows at the St. Mark's Englefield in Berkshire, officiated by Reverend Nick Wynne-Jones, the resident priest. After walking down the aisle in the historic 12th-century church, wedding guests are expected to travel six miles to Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury for a reception in their 18-acre garden. The ceremony was attended by Pippa's older sister, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were a part of the ceremony as a page boy and flower girl, respectively.

Also on hand for the big event were royals including Princess Eugenie and Pippa's brother-in-law Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle; Meghan was originally only permitted to attend the afterparty (Pippa had reportedly enforced a "no ring, no bring" rule) but the bride ending up bending the rules in a big way so that she could attend the ceremony (we're hoping she catches the bouquet).

Related
15 Ways that Pippa Middleton Is Practically Royal

Pippa and James have been dating on and off for over a decade and announced their engagement in July 2016. James popped the question with an Art Deco-inspired Asscher-cut diamond ring set in the middle of an octagonal halo of sparkling channel-set diamond. Now that she and James (an heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric) have tied the knot, Pippa is officially able to use the courtesy title of Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
James MatthewsPippa MiddletonCelebrity CouplesCelebrity WeddingsWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Reality TV Show Moments
Nostalgia
by Quinn Keaney
Miley Cyrus Two-Toned Hair
Miley Cyrus
by Perri Konecky
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts
Food News
Pop-Tarts and Jolly Ranchers Collaborate For 3 Limited-Edition Flavors!
by Erin Cullum
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Pictures
Nostalgia
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Has Tom Brady Dated?
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
DIY Marquee Letter Sign
DIY
by Nicole Yi
Pippa Middleton's Dress Style
Pippa Middleton
by Samantha Sutton
Joe Biden Says Hillary Clinton Wasn't a Great Candidate
Hillary Clinton
by Kelsey Garcia
Dad Taking Care of Kids While Wife Is Out of Town
Parenting
Dad's Viral Message About Caring For His 6 Girls While Mom's Away: "I'm Not the Babysitter"
by Lauren Levy
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Pictures
Pippa Middleton
A Few Rare Glimpses of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds