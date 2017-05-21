 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Pippa Middleton's "Something Old" Was Front and Center on Her Wedding Day
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Pippa Middleton's "Something Old" Was Front and Center on Her Wedding Day

All eyes were on Pippa Middleton's wedding gown on her big day, but her earrings held a special meaning too. As her "something old," the bride wore a pair of pear-cut diamond drop earrings, which she first sported as a bridesmaids to sister Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. The dainty Robinson Pelham accessory didn't distract from Pippa's custom Giles Deacon lace gown and perfectly complemented her two rings. Scroll on for a closer look at her earrings below — they deserve a second glance.

Related
Pippa Middleton's New Wedding Band Is Classic With a Capital C

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Pippa MiddletonBridalEarringsCelebrity WeddingsJewelryWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
How to Visit Cabo San Lucas on a Budget
Budget Tips
by Nicole Yi
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
The Best Travel-Size Products at Sephora
Summer Beauty
by Chinea Rodriguez
Personalized Mom Jewelry
Mother's Day
These Beautiful, Personalized Pieces of Jewelry Make the Perfect Mother's Day Gift
by Alessia Santoro
Mood Ring Trend
leo black
OK, For Real — Would You Pay Over 1K For a Mood Ring?
by Sarah Wasilak
Adult Mood Rings
Nostalgia
15 Color-Changing Mood Rings For Grown-Ass Women
by Nicole Yi
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
Wedding Planner Secrets
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Kate Middleton's Stylist Wedding Dress
Kate Middleton
It's Hard to Miss Who Kate Middleton's Stylist Channeled on Her Wedding Day
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds