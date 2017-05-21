Pippa Middleton's "Something Old" Was Front and Center on Her Wedding Day

All eyes were on Pippa Middleton's wedding gown on her big day, but her earrings held a special meaning too. As her "something old," the bride wore a pair of pear-cut diamond drop earrings, which she first sported as a bridesmaids to sister Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. The dainty Robinson Pelham accessory didn't distract from Pippa's custom Giles Deacon lace gown and perfectly complemented her two rings. Scroll on for a closer look at her earrings below — they deserve a second glance.