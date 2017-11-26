 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Calling All Curvy Girls! These 11 Chic Jumpsuits Are Perfect For Holiday Parties
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Calling All Curvy Girls! These 11 Chic Jumpsuits Are Perfect For Holiday Parties

With the holiday season in full swing, we know you're on the hunt for stylish, statement-making outfits. A jumpsuit is an excellent option because it's comfortable yet Instagram-worthy. The huge variety being offered make it hard to choose; that's why we rounded up a bunch of our favorites. These jumpsuits will fit you in all the right places, we have no doubt. Take a look at our most-coveted options.

Related
Attention, Curvy Girls: These 15 Stylish Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Wide Leg Velvet Jumpsuit
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Sizes
Monif C
Trendy Plus Size Illusion-Lace Jumpsuit
$158
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Monif C Plus Pants
Shein
One Shoulder Ruffle Palazzo Jumpsuit
$26
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Plus Pants
Asos
Jumpsuit with Cowl Neck
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Pants
Fashion to Figure
Blaire Stripe Mesh Jumpsuit
$58.90 $44.18
from Fashion to Figure
Buy Now See more Fashion to Figure Plus Pants
Asos
Wrap Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Pants
Fashion to Figure
Kelsey Kimono Floral Jumpsuit
$58.90 $44.18
from Fashion to Figure
Buy Now See more Fashion to Figure Plus Pants
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Faux Feather-Trim Jumpsuit
$37.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Sizes
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Sequin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
$78
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Pants
Alice & You
Plus Jumpsuit With Plunge Neckline
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Alice & You Plus Pants
Club L
Plus Cape Jumpsuit
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Plus Pants
Forever 21 Wide-Leg Velvet Jumpsuit
Monif C Trendy Illusion-Lace Jumpsuit
Shein One-Shoulder Ruffle Palazzo Jumpsuit
ASOS Jumpsuit With Cowl Neck
Fashion to Figure Blaire Stripe Mesh Jumpsuit
ASOS Wrap Jumpsuit With Short Sleeves
Fashion to Figure Kelsey Kimono Floral Jumpsuit
Forever 21 Faux Feather-Trim Jumpsuit
Forever 21 Sequin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Alice & You Plus Jumpsuit With Plunge Neckline
Club L Plus Cape Jumpsuit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Curvy FashionHoliday FashionPlus-SizeJumpsuitsHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Wide Leg Velvet Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$19.90
Monif C
Trendy Plus Size Illusion-Lace Jumpsuit
from Macy's
$158
Shein
One Shoulder Ruffle Palazzo Jumpsuit
from Shein
$26
Asos
Jumpsuit with Cowl Neck
from Asos
$64
Fashion to Figure
Blaire Stripe Mesh Jumpsuit
from Fashion to Figure
$58.90$44.18
Asos
Wrap Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve
from Asos
$40
Fashion to Figure
Kelsey Kimono Floral Jumpsuit
from Fashion to Figure
$58.90$44.18
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Faux Feather-Trim Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$37.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Sequin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$78
Alice & You
Plus Jumpsuit With Plunge Neckline
from Asos
$32
Club L
Plus Cape Jumpsuit
from Asos
$45
Shop More
Club L Plus Pants SHOP MORE
Club L
Plus Jumpsuit With Lace Top
from Asos
$51$36
Club L
Plus Culotte Jumpsuit In Artistic Floral Print
from Asos
$35$22
Club L
plus Black Stirrup Leggings
from Asos
$19
Club L
Plus Corset Detail Legging
from Asos
$26
Club L
Plus Ruffle Detail Peplem Hem Jumpsuit
from Asos
$45$32
Forever 21 Plus Sizes SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Ribbed Dress
from Forever 21
$24.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Lace Bodycon Dress
from Forever 21
$38$19
Forever 21
Chenille V-Neck Waffle-Knit Sweater
from Forever 21
$48
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Frayed Denim Shorts
from Forever 21
$28$18.99
Forever 21
Marled Honeycomb Knit Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
from Forever 21
$35
Forever 21 Plus Pants SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Oh La La Cheri Fishnet Jumpsuit
from Forever 21
$28
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Active Leggings
from Forever 21
$22.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Lace-Up Leggings
from Forever 21
$24.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Mesh Insert Leggings
from Forever 21
$19.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Drawstring Pants
from Forever 21
$17.90
Forever 21 Plus Sizes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Sparkly Gifts For the Glitter-Obsessed Girl
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer Beauty
The Bright and Sunny Nail Polish Shades You'll Be Wearing All Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Mother's Day
Behold, the Gifts Your Cool Mom Will Appreciate (and So Will You)
by Macy Daniela Martin
Winter Fashion
This Is the Hat All Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
by Alessandra Foresto
Forever 21 Plus Sizes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
joandkemp
nikkidavisxox
britneybeusstyling
throughherstyle
Forever 21 Plus Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
colettemillerwings
hersimplesole
wewonderandwander
kelseykaplanfashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds