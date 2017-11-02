Tess Holliday Is the Face of This Glam Holiday Collection, and Hot DAMN, She Looks Good

Before you go losing your hair over finding the perfect holiday dress in your size, allow us to quell your worries with Eloquii's new NOIR collection. A brand that offers trendy, affordable clothing in sizes 12 and up, Eloquii released the 11-piece line just in time for the upcoming holiday season, and it's jam-packed with party-ready looks just begging to be Instagrammed.

The capsule collection includes sparkly dresses (and one killer jumpsuit!), all of which range in price from $210-300. The best part? Model Tess Holliday is the face of the campaign, showing just how gloriously glam the outfits look on curvy women. Below, catch a glimpse of Tess looking like a totally festive babe in the campaign shots, and then shop for the rest of the NOIR collection on Eloquii's website.