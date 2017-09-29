Every body type should be celebrated, and one plus-size model has made it her mission to prove that. Diana Sirokai, who is also a designer, shattered all stereotypes by re-creating a sexy swimsuit shoot that Kim Kardashian famously starred in. In the empowering photos, Diana wore a white high-leg swimsuit that was similar to one Kim K rocked. Diana posted the picture to Instagram with the caption, "WE ARE BOTH WOMEN with DIFFERENT BODIES ❤️ #Slay." Since posting, these body-positive images have quickly racked up over 30,000 "likes," and fans can't get enough. Keep reading to have a look at the empowering images ahead.