10 Track Pants Made For Girls With Curves That Are Equally Sporty and Chic

When it comes to choosing styles that flatter your curves, there's no limit to what you can wear. Slitted dresses, thigh-high boots, deconstructed denim — these are all Fall trends made for most body types. Track pants are included in that bunch, and we shopped for silhouettes that will both highlight and perk up your booty and elongate your legs with the help of vertical stripes and sleek materials that flow to the floor. Read on for our 10 favorite pairs to shop right now.