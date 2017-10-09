The Most Flattering Trends to Wear Right Now

If you need a little push to finally shop some of Fall's most viral trends, you're going to want to pull out that credit card. We did some digging and uncovered the nine wardrobe staples that bloggers of all sizes already own . . . and pull off with ease.

From a standard denim jacket to a flared, brightly colored midi skirt that pairs just as well with heels as it does with booties, these are the pieces you'll find on every fashion girl's feed. Read on to check off all the items on the list that are bound to flatter your figure — whether you're curvy or super petite — and be inspired by the easy-to-master styling tricks you see ahead.