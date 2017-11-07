23 Trendy Fashion Gifts You'll Secretly Want to Keep All For Yourself

So you have a friend who's up to date with the latest trends? Well, shopping for her will be super easy because those items are readily available across all price points. Whether she has her eyes on a furry bag or a glitter boot this holiday season, you know getting her something from her must-have list will be much appreciated.

There is one shopping tip to note: fashion girls love to rock the season's trends, but with personalized twists. So while you're picking out that gift, think about her unique color taste and design preferences. We'll help you get started by selecting 23 items perfect for any trend-driven gal out there. And if you happen to be shopping for yourself, go on and choose a few treats.