23 Trendy Fashion Gifts You'll Secretly Want to Keep All For Yourself

Popular Fashion Gifts For Women
So you have a friend who's up to date with the latest trends? Well, shopping for her will be super easy because those items are readily available across all price points. Whether she has her eyes on a furry bag or a glitter boot this holiday season, you know getting her something from her must-have list will be much appreciated.
There is one shopping tip to note: fashion girls love to rock the season's trends, but with personalized twists. So while you're picking out that gift, think about her unique color taste and design preferences. We'll help you get started by selecting 23 items perfect for any trend-driven gal out there. And if you happen to be shopping for yourself, go on and choose a few treats.
Large Crystalline Half-Moon Pouch
$24.50
from Madewell
Recover Gemstone Iphone 6/7/8 & 6/7/8 Plus Case - White
$20
from Nordstrom
Mckinley Fashion Sunglasses
$185
from Zappos Luxury
Aviator Sunnies Pouch
$75
from Orchard Mile
Printed Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,005
Oversized Appliquéd Printed Cotton-terry Sweatshirt - Gray
$1,290
Cotton Candy Earrings
$265
Textured-leather Cardholder - Pastel yellow
$250
Crossed Faux Fur Slide
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Lace-up Leather-trimmed Tartan Tweed Ballet Flats - Red
$670
Gray Malin Getaway Leather Luggage Tag
$49
from Neiman Marcus
Women's Mislane Glitter Stretch High Heel Booties
$260
from Bloomingdale's
Read This If You Want To Be Instagram Famous Book
$12.99
from Nordstrom
