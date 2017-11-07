 Skip Nav
23 Trendy Fashion Gifts You'll Secretly Want to Keep All For Yourself

So you have a friend who's up to date with the latest trends? Well, shopping for her will be super easy because those items are readily available across all price points. Whether she has her eyes on a furry bag or a glitter boot this holiday season, you know getting her something from her must-have list will be much appreciated.

There is one shopping tip to note: fashion girls love to rock the season's trends, but with personalized twists. So while you're picking out that gift, think about her unique color taste and design preferences. We'll help you get started by selecting 23 items perfect for any trend-driven gal out there. And if you happen to be shopping for yourself, go on and choose a few treats.

Away Carry-On Luggage
$225
from awaytravel.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Large Crystalline Half-Moon Pouch
$24.50
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Women's Fashion
Koral Activewear
Base Bomber Jacket
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Koral Activewear Jackets
Fendi
Red Strawberry Fur Keychain
$750
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Fendi Key Chains
Aritzia Super Puff Jacket
$250
from us.aritzia.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Recover Gemstone Iphone 6/7/8 & 6/7/8 Plus Case - White
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Petersyn
Abigail Blouse
$248
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Petersyn Tops
Elizabeth and James
Mckinley Fashion Sunglasses
$185
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Sunglasses
Cult Gaia
Small Acrylic Ark Bag
$300
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Aviator Sunnies Pouch
$75
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sunglasses
Off-White
Printed Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,005
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Shoulder Bags
Topshop
Check Blazer
$125
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Blazers
Vetements
+ Reebok Embroidered Wool Beanie
$450
from MR PORTER
Buy Now See more Vetements Hats
Agnelle
Love Leather Gloves
$155
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Agnelle Gloves
Gucci
Oversized Appliquéd Printed Cotton-terry Sweatshirt - Gray
$1,290
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Sweats & Hoodies
Zara Faux Fur Coat
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Lizzie Fortunato
Cotton Candy Earrings
$265
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Lizzie Fortunato Earrings
Roksanda
Textured-leather Cardholder - Pastel yellow
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Roksanda Bags
Urban Outfitters
Crossed Faux Fur Slide
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sandals
Miu Miu
Lace-up Leather-trimmed Tartan Tweed Ballet Flats - Red
$670
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Flats
Neiman Marcus Luggage
Gray Malin Getaway Leather Luggage Tag
$49
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Luggage
Schutz
Women's Mislane Glitter Stretch High Heel Booties
$260
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Schutz Boots
Chronicle Books
Read This If You Want To Be Instagram Famous Book
$12.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Desktop Books
