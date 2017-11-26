 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
23 Holiday Gift Ideas to Unleash Your Inner Street Style Star
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Holiday Gift Ideas to Unleash Your Inner Street Style Star

Every fashion girl knows the importance of crafting the perfect ensemble. Oftentimes, we look to our favorite street style stars for a dose of inspiration when we're lacking ideas. But if you're feeling a little underwhelmed by your closet, fear not because the holiday season (AKA shopping season) is right around the corner. Whether you're searching for gifts for your fashion-obsessed friend or just browsing for your own wardrobe, we've crafted a list of 23 gift ideas that are worthy of a street style star.

Related
19 Stylish Socks You Can Gift a Fashion Girl This Holiday Season
Madewell
The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash
$118
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Casual Jackets
Edie Parker
Hello iPhone Case
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Ark Mini in Pink
$278
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Bags
Bloomingdale's Luggage
Impossible Camo Camera - GQ60, 100% Exclusive
$139
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Luggage
Comme des Garcons
Peek-A-Boo Canvas Sneakers
$125
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Sneakers
Stuart Weitzman's The Clinger Booties
$598
from stuartweitzman.com
Buy Now
Alexander Wang
Rockie Black Pebbled Leather Satchel w/Rose Gold Studs
$850
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Satchels
Abrams
Little Dictionary of Fashion
$20 $14
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Abrams Desktop Books
Gilt Artwork
Fashion Flash Simply Noir Limited Edition by Fairchild Paris (Framed)
$1,000 $449
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Artwork
Alberta Ferretti
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
$495
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alberta Ferretti Sweaters
Saint Laurent
SL 98 California 53MM Oversized Oval Sunglasses
$350
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sunglasses
The Arrivals Moya III Oversize Shearling Jacket
$1,095
from thearrivals.com
Buy Now
Adornmonde Rubeus Rose Gold Crystal Ring Set
$88
from adornmonde.com
Buy Now
Levi's
501® Selvedge Skinny Jeans in Summer Dune
$148
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Levi's Distressed Denim
Oscar de la Renta
Crystal & Faux Pearl Stud Earrings
$165
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Earrings
Eugenia Kim
Incognito Cashmere Beanie
$225
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Eugenia Kim Hats
Everlane
The Beach Tee
$28
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Tees
Lucky Brand
Bell Sleeve Dress
$119
from Lucky Brand
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Dresses
Gucci
Reversible leather belt with Double G buckle
$550
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
Taschen
Andy Warhol: Polaroids 1958-1987
$100
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Taschen Desktop Books
Mansur Gavriel
Slingback in Moss Suede
$475
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Pumps
Rag & Bone
Marilyn Suede Baseball Cap
$150
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Hats
Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
Parrot Zik 3 Camel Leather-Grain and Wireless Charger
$399.99
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
Something Monogrammed
Pretty iPhone Case
Statement Bag
Old-School Camera
Cool-Girl Kicks
White Boots
Everyday Bag
Must-Read
Art
Cozy Sweater
Cool-Girl Sunglasses
Leather Jacket
Stackable Rings
Jeans
Classic Jewels
Adorable Beanie
White Tee
A Girlie Dress
Logo Belt
Coffe Table Book
Kitten Heels
Baseball Cap
Fashionable Headphones
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionGift GuideWinterStreet StyleHolidayTrendsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Madewell
The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash
from Madewell
$118
Edie Parker
Hello iPhone Case
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$45
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Ark Mini in Pink
from Need Supply Co.
$278
Bloomingdale's
Impossible Camo Camera - GQ60, 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$139
Comme des Garcons
Peek-A-Boo Canvas Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$125
Stuart Weitzman's The Clinger Booties
from stuartweitzman.com
$598
Alexander Wang
Rockie Black Pebbled Leather Satchel w/Rose Gold Studs
from Forzieri
$850
Abrams
Little Dictionary of Fashion
from Gilt
$20$14
Gilt
Fashion Flash Simply Noir Limited Edition by Fairchild Paris (Framed)
from Gilt
$1,000$449
Alberta Ferretti
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$495
Saint Laurent
SL 98 California 53MM Oversized Oval Sunglasses
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$350
The Arrivals Moya III Oversize Shearling Jacket
from thearrivals.com
$1,095
Adornmonde Rubeus Rose Gold Crystal Ring Set
from adornmonde.com
$88
Levi's
501® Selvedge Skinny Jeans in Summer Dune
from Bloomingdale's
$148
Oscar de la Renta
Crystal & Faux Pearl Stud Earrings
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$165
Eugenia Kim
Incognito Cashmere Beanie
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$225
Everlane
The Beach Tee
from Everlane
$28
Lucky Brand
Bell Sleeve Dress
from Lucky Brand
$119
Gucci
Reversible leather belt with Double G buckle
from Gucci
$550
Taschen
Andy Warhol: Polaroids 1958-1987
from Need Supply Co.
$100
Mansur Gavriel
Slingback in Moss Suede
from Need Supply Co.
$475
Rag & Bone
Marilyn Suede Baseball Cap
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$150
Saks Fifth Avenue
Parrot Zik 3 Camel Leather-Grain and Wireless Charger
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$399.99
Shop More
Abrams Desktop Books SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Why I March: Images from the Woman's March Around the World By Abrams Books
from Urban Outfitters
$14.95
Abrams Books
Decorating The Way I See It
from Barneys New York
$60
Abrams Books
Cartier in the 20th Century
from Barneys New York
$75
Abrams Books
Haute Couture Ateliers: The Artisans of Fashion
from Barneys New York
$75
Abrams Books
Elle Decor: The Height of Style: Inspiring Ideas From the World's Chicest Rooms
from Barneys New York
$45
Bloomingdale's Luggage SHOP MORE
Herschel
Novel Duffel
from Bloomingdale's
$85
Travelpro
Executive Choice 2 17" Wheeled Brief
from Bloomingdale's
$520
Ted Baker
Kensington Floral Carry-On
from Bloomingdale's
$295
Samsonite
NeoPulse 28" Spinner
from Bloomingdale's
$600$299.99
Bric's
Pronto 28" Rolling Duffel
from Bloomingdale's
$480$142.99
Lucky Brand Dresses SHOP MORE
Lucky Brand
Bell Sleeve Dress
from Lucky Brand
$119
Lucky Brand
Emily Dress
from Lucky Brand
$129
Lucky Brand
Tie Shirt Dress
from Lucky Brand
$139
Lucky Brand
Women's Lace-Up Hem Sweater Dress
from Nordstrom
$89.50
Lucky Brand
Sweater Dress
from Lucky Brand
$89.50
Eugenia Kim Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Ladies in Your Life
by Tara Block
Winter Fashion
This Is the Hat All Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Entertainment
Shop 100 Last-Minute Gift Ideas!
by Lauren Turner
Holiday Fashion
45 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Frequent-Flier Friends
by Catherine Park
Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The 19 Best Tech Accessories of 2017
by Chelsea Hassler
Gift Guide
40+ Fitness Gifts That Are So F*cking Awesome, You'll Want Them All For Yourself
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
27 Cozy Stocking Stuffers For the Ultimate Hygge Holiday
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
On-Trend, Swoon-Worthy Gifts For Your Favorite Studio Addict
by Dominique Astorino
Abrams Desktop Books AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hommesdeluxe.property
houzdezign
inmyclosetblog
lifeonvirginiastreet
Lucky Brand Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thevenusinbluejeans
upbeatsoles
sincerelymaryam
doctorwivesstyle
Oscar de la Renta Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thefashionbugblog
kameronwestcott
chrissabella27
stylists.to.a.t
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds