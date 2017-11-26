Gift Ideas For Fashion Lovers
23 Holiday Gift Ideas to Unleash Your Inner Street Style Star
Every fashion girl knows the importance of crafting the perfect ensemble. Oftentimes, we look to our favorite street style stars for a dose of inspiration when we're lacking ideas. But if you're feeling a little underwhelmed by your closet, fear not because the holiday season (AKA shopping season) is right around the corner. Whether you're searching for gifts for your fashion-obsessed friend or just browsing for your own wardrobe, we've crafted a list of 23 gift ideas that are worthy of a street style star.
Hello iPhone Case
$45
Impossible Camo Camera - GQ60, 100% Exclusive
$139
from Bloomingdale's
Peek-A-Boo Canvas Sneakers
$125
Rockie Black Pebbled Leather Satchel w/Rose Gold Studs
$850
from Forzieri
Fashion Flash Simply Noir Limited Edition by Fairchild Paris (Framed)
$1,000 $449
from Gilt
Wednesday Wool-Blend Sweater
$495
SL 98 California 53MM Oversized Oval Sunglasses
$350
501® Selvedge Skinny Jeans in Summer Dune
$148
from Bloomingdale's
Crystal & Faux Pearl Stud Earrings
$165
Andy Warhol: Polaroids 1958-1987
$100
Slingback in Moss Suede
$475
Parrot Zik 3 Camel Leather-Grain and Wireless Charger
$399.99
