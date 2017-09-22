 Skip Nav
Prabal Gurung's Ideas About Body Diversity Will Make You Say "Halle-Effin'-Lujah"

The second that I sat down to chat with designer Prabal Gurung, he told me he liked my dress. "You look so cute," he said, and I could tell he meant it. Throughout the rest of our conversation, Prabal continued to make me feel good, but not by giving me compliments. We were talking about his second collection for Lane Bryant, which launches on Sept. 25, is offered in sizes 14-28, and ranges in price from $38 to $278. The clothes are also inspired by Paris, and on Candice Huffine, who models them in the lookbook, they are very chic. I can confirm this to be true since I touched and admired every high-quality item (and lusted over one faux fur coat!) before I met Prabal.

Prabal is a high-fashion designer who just dressed Elisabeth Moss for her Emmys win and who notoriously celebrated diversity on his Fall 2017 runway with inspiring graphic t-shirts. He recognizes that women come in all different shapes and that they do not simply fall into size buckets. Hello?! Can more Prabals exist in the world?

While I receive statistics in my inbox after every Fashion Week that tell me the runways are becoming more diverse, I refuse to recognize that they are diverse enough — especially when it comes to offering something wearable to curvy women. Prabal agrees, and it feels good to know that we're on the same page. When Prabal said to me, "The industry has shifted, but not enough to open a bottle of champagne," I thought, "Hell. Yes." and took a sip of my water.

Read on for a look at Prabal's new line for Lane Bryant and learn why he thinks there is still plenty of room for the industry to grow.

