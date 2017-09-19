Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom

Upon first glance at the 2017 Emmys red carpet, you'd immediately spot Elisabeth Moss, who took home two awards for The Handmaid's Tale. She was wearing the most gorgeous shade of pink from head to toe, and she completed her outfit with an eye-catching ACLU ribbon pinned to her clutch. While you might expect that the foundation of her look began with that custom Prabal Gurung strapless fit-and-flare, her Olgana Paris shoes made way more of a statement.

What you can't tell just by looking at them is that they've got a hidden message inscribed on the sole. Elisabeth's stylist, Karla Welch, shared a photo of the satin heels on Instagram, writing, "You'll have to guess what the other shoe says.... our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance." While the easy-to-guess phrase can be connected to Elisabeth's role as Offred, who revolts against the patriarchy in The Handmaid's Tale, we're guessing there's a bigger picture here. Perhaps the actress's shoes stand for something on a larger scale than just her well-received series. Read on for a look.