 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Street Style
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Postbaby Wardrobe Should Start With These Runway Looks
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom

Upon first glance at the 2017 Emmys red carpet, you'd immediately spot Elisabeth Moss, who took home two awards for The Handmaid's Tale. She was wearing the most gorgeous shade of pink from head to toe, and she completed her outfit with an eye-catching ACLU ribbon pinned to her clutch. While you might expect that the foundation of her look began with that custom Prabal Gurung strapless fit-and-flare, her Olgana Paris shoes made way more of a statement.

What you can't tell just by looking at them is that they've got a hidden message inscribed on the sole. Elisabeth's stylist, Karla Welch, shared a photo of the satin heels on Instagram, writing, "You'll have to guess what the other shoe says.... our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance." While the easy-to-guess phrase can be connected to Elisabeth's role as Offred, who revolts against the patriarchy in The Handmaid's Tale, we're guessing there's a bigger picture here. Perhaps the actress's shoes stand for something on a larger scale than just her well-received series. Read on for a look.

Related
We Zoomed In on the Accessories at the Emmys So You Can See Them Clearly, Too

Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes Had the Greatest Message of All Time Stamped on the Bottom
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Olgana ParisThe Handmaid's TaleFashion InstagramsAward SeasonPrabal GurungElisabeth MossRed CarpetHeelsCelebrity StyleShoesEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss Teases Details About The Handmaid's Tale Season 2
by Lisa Sugar
Katy Perry's Prabal Gurung I’m With Madam President Jacket
2016 Election
Katy Perry's Hillary Jacket Will Go Down in History, Just Like Her Dress From 4 Years Ago
by Samantha Sutton
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Couple Style
Celebrity Couples
by Marina Liao
Who Keeps the Emmy Statue When a Show Wins?
Award Season
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
Angelina Jolie Nude Ryan Roche Heels
Angelina Jolie
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds