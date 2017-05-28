Princess Beatrice of York Hangs With Kate Middleton, but Her Style's on Another Level

You might have heard Princess Beatrice's name with ties to Uber executive Dave Clark. The longtime couple made headlines recently with news of their split, but we're here to prove the Royal Highness of York can hold her own. Not only does the princess regularly attend family events alongside her younger sister, Eugenie; her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II; and Kate Middleton, but she also participates in charity work and is developing a career in business.

From a fashion perspective, Beatrice is a natural. Her wardrobe consists of key pieces that turn heads on the red carpet, at fashion shows, and on the street, but it's the way she wears them that counts. While the princess favors Peter Pan collars, avant-garde fascinators, and all sorts of embellishments, every outfit includes an element of surprise. Read on for 73 lessons you can learn just by studying her style.