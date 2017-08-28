This Swedish Princess Has a Trendy Wardrobe Fashion Girls Will Fall in Love With

When we tell you Princess Madeleine hasn't worn the same look twice, we really aren't kidding. What's more impressive, the Swedish royal, who just announced she's pregnant with her third child, has been in the public eye all her life as the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. And while she usually attends events at the side of her sister, Crown Princess Victoria, Madeleine's got a style all her own.

When it comes to handbags, she chooses designer favorites: Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, to name a few. And she got married to British financier Christopher O'Neill in a Valentino Haute Couture gown with a train four meters long!

While Madeleine keeps her essentials in rotation, including her classic trench and statement pumps, it's her standout pieces that make her signature look noteworthy, and it's the way she wears them that prove she's a true fashion girl at heart. Read on to see all the It items she's got that are already high on your wish list, or about to be, anyway.