This Swedish Princess Has a Trendy Wardrobe Fashion Girls Will Fall in Love With

When we tell you Princess Madeleine hasn't worn the same look twice, we really aren't kidding. What's more impressive, the Swedish royal, who just announced she's pregnant with her third child, has been in the public eye all her life as the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. And while she usually attends events at the side of her sister, Crown Princess Victoria, Madeleine's got a style all her own.

When it comes to handbags, she chooses designer favorites: Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, to name a few. And she got married to British financier Christopher O'Neill in a Valentino Haute Couture gown with a train four meters long!

While Madeleine keeps her essentials in rotation, including her classic trench and statement pumps, it's her standout pieces that make her signature look noteworthy, and it's the way she wears them that prove she's a true fashion girl at heart. Read on to see all the It items she's got that are already high on your wish list, or about to be, anyway.

A Printed Dress With a Pussy Bow
Lace, Pleats, and Valentino Heels
A Givenchy Bag and Embellished Flats
A Rosy Maternity Gown to Make You Weak at the Knees
An Adorably Dazzled Headband
A Ruffled Dress
A Floral-Appliqué Dress and Pearl-Strap Heels
Sunny Statement Slingbacks That Look Like Candy
An Off-the-Shoulder Evening Gown With Bishop Sleeves
A Ribbed Blazer in a Sugar-Pink Shade
A Velvet One-Shoulder Design
A Glamorous Furry Coat For Fancy Occasions
A Puffer Jacket With Pretty Details
Drop Earrings to Match a Bottega Veneta Clutch
A Double-Faced Watch
A Bejeweled Strapless Dress
A Gray Princess Gown With Dainty Buttons
A Going-Out Choker
A Quilted Coat With Contrast Details
A Lined Blazer to Match a Chanel Clutch
An Envelope Clutch to Complement a Chiffon Dress
A Luxe Bolero With Silk Ribbons
A Tweed Jacket With Peplum Detail
A Classic Burberry Trench Coat and Ombré Heels
A Bell-Sleeved Dress
Chandelier Earrings and a Bottega Veneta Clutch in 1 More Colorway
A Moncler Puff Coat
A Lovely Metallic Look
A Pink Gown That Shimmers Ever So Slightly
A Shearling Ski Coat and Matching Hobo Bag
A White Cap-Sleeved Gown That Doesn't Feel Too Bridal
