Princess Victoria's Floral Dress Explains Exactly Why She's the Ultimate Royal Style Icon

As we get ready to swap our white jeans for our bomber jackets, there's one person who's already a step ahead of all of us in her Fall fashion game and that's Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. It's no secret that she is one of the most stylish royals out there, but she just wore the perfect dress to transition flawlessly from Summer to Fall. Princess Victoria stepped out for an event in Stockholm, Sweden, wearing a stunning floral number by Gestuz.

Princess Victoria's dress has gathered sleeves, fringed fabric on the shoulders, and an elastic waistband that perfectly tied the whole chic look together. The multiflower dress was the ideal choice while she presented students with awards for their interest in water and sustainability efforts around the world. We have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of this style in the coming months, especially paired with booties. Read on to see photos of Princess Victoria stunning in the floral dress, then shop the exact piece along with similar styles.

Crown Princess Victoria Borrowed Queen Silvia's Dress From the '70s, and It's Damn Stylish

Princess Victoria in the Floral Gestuz Dress
GestuzPrincess VictoriaSummer FashionThe RoyalsGet The LookSummerFallDressesFall FashionShopping
