Crown Princess Victoria Borrowed Queen Silvia's Dress From the '70s, and It's Damn Stylish

We've said it once and we'll say it again: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a royal fashion icon, and her ability to rock her mother Queen Silvia's dress from 1978 this week just made us even more obsessed with her style. Princess Victoria recently attended a seminar for World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden, wearing a dress her mother wore during a visit to Moscow in June 1978.

While the princess did not wear the hat her mother wore with the ensemble decades ago, she reworked the tie from the hat into a lovely handkerchief around her neck. She also added a stunning pop of color to the yellow striped dress with a pair of red pumps and a matching red clutch. The Crown Princess is constantly rocking trendy seasonal pieces, but the way she brought back her mother's dress is a reminder that her sense of style has no bounds. Read on to see how Queen Silvia and Princess Victoria rocked the outfit differently, then shop similar dresses.

Queen Silvia in 1978
Princess Victoria in Her Mother's Dress
