Crown Princess Victoria Borrowed Queen Silvia's Dress From the '70s, and It's Damn Stylish

We've said it once and we'll say it again: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a royal fashion icon, and her ability to rock her mother Queen Silvia's dress from 1978 this week just made us even more obsessed with her style. Princess Victoria recently attended a seminar for World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden, wearing a dress her mother wore during a visit to Moscow in June 1978.

While the princess did not wear the hat her mother wore with the ensemble decades ago, she reworked the tie from the hat into a lovely handkerchief around her neck. She also added a stunning pop of color to the yellow striped dress with a pair of red pumps and a matching red clutch. The Crown Princess is constantly rocking trendy seasonal pieces, but the way she brought back her mother's dress is a reminder that her sense of style has no bounds. Read on to see how Queen Silvia and Princess Victoria rocked the outfit differently, then shop similar dresses.