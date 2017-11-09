 Skip Nav
Get Ready to Shop — These 12 Puffer Jackets From Amazon Start at Just $18

Don't get stuck shivering in your old worn-out coat this season; instead, invest in one that's both stylish and warm. We love puffer jackets because not only do they keep you cozy, but they're also easy to match with everything. Whether you're wearing skinny jeans or a maxi skirt, you can throw on one of these pieces and still look cool. We looked to Amazon because the popular retailer carries so many styles and brands at every price point. We found a wide variety of choices (even a few vests), and they start as low as $18. Take a look.

Down Puffer Coat
$45
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Madden Girl Nylon Puffer Jacket
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fulok Puffer Jacket
$29
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sleeveless Puffer Vest
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asymmetrical Jacket
$65
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Misaky Puffer Jacket
$36
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Puffer Down Jacket
$37
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fisace Puffer Vest
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fulok Puffer Jacket
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Quilted Puffer Coat
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kylie Puffer Jacket
$99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Packable Puffer Vest
$32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Puffer JacketsAmazonFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
