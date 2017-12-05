Queen Rania's Skirt Is So Wild in Texture, You'll Be Able to Feel It Just By Looking at It

Queen Rania of Jordan sure knows how to play up a simple work outfit. She attended The Business of Fashion's Voices 2017 event in Oxford, England, wearing a mohair-blend pencil skirt ($2,390) from Prada's Fall 2017 runway. A lighter, contrasting turtleneck was tucked in, working as the foundation of her textured design, which got a girlie touch from soft pink beading in the shape of bouquets. Rania kept her outfit monochrome, accessorizing with silver earrings, gray suede pumps, and her engagement ring. If you're in the market for a similar midi that will do all the talking, calling only for a pussy-bow blouse and heels, for example, we hooked you up ahead.



