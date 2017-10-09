This Bride's First Wedding Dress Takes a Back Seat to Her Second — Which Was Covered in Birds

OK, it's actually impossible to pick a favorite when deciding between CNN reporter Rachel Crane's wedding dresses. She got married to Andrew Marks at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild on the French Riviera, and both her gowns were fitting with the elegant location. Rachel wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta ballgown that was embroidered with tiny flowers for her walk down the aisle and first dance. But she partied the night away in a bird-printed Valentino runway look that came from the fashion house's Spring 2017 collection.

Rachel must have quite the eye, considering she was able to transform a long-sleeved maxi from a RTW line into a magical bridal look. But just by slipping on a headband and letting down her hair, she appeared every bit the princess. The couple conjured plenty of well-dressed guests, including Prabal Gurung, and they all contributed to the bright atmosphere as Rachel walked through ribbons of lavender blossoms on her way to the altar. Read on to digest every last detail.