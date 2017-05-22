 Skip Nav
You Can Almost Taste the Rainbow With These Colorful Swimsuits

Rainbow Swimsuit Trend

You Can Almost Taste the Rainbow With These Colorful Swimsuits

From these crazy heels to these magical silver-sequined "unicorn skin" boots, we've pretty much seen it all when it comes to unicorn fashion. Luckily, there's a new colorful trend in town that's quickly replacing everyone's love of these mystical creatures, and it's something we can totally get behind: rainbows.

We've been noticing some of our go-to swimwear brands (like Mara Hoffman and ASOS) coming up with an array of wearable rainbow-colored swimsuits that fall on the cheerful — but not cheesy — spectrum. Scroll on to have a look at our roundup and shop your favorite picks.

If you want to dip your toe into the rainbow-hued pool, try this Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini ($250).

You can't go wrong in this simple Salinas Rainbow Striped Bikini ($135).

Choose this Billabong Women's Sunshine Daze Cutout One-Piece ($90) with a plunging neckline to show off a little skin.

Have an off-the-shoulder moment in this Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Striped Swimsuit ($430).

If you're a fan of the bralette style, opt for this Rye Razzle Striped Triangle Bikini Top ($105).

Missoni is known for its classic zigzag pattern, and this Geometric Crochet-Knit Bikini Top ($189) is a fun way to try out the rainbow trend.

Want a one-piece that makes a sunny statement? Slip into this Emma Pake Antonia Printed Swimsuit ($395).

For a subtle hint of color, choose this blue La Blanca Triangle Bikini Top ($69) that has rainbow-hued ribbon weaves.

C'mon, how can you not love this Mara Hoffman Cutout Side Swimsuit ($225)? You can even throw on a pair of shorts and wear it as a bodysuit.

For something a little more summery, opt for this Kiini White Crochet Yaz Bikini ($300) that has a colorful border.

