You Can Almost Taste the Rainbow With These Colorful Swimsuits May 22, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani From these crazy heels to these magical silver-sequined "unicorn skin" boots, we've pretty much seen it all when it comes to unicorn fashion. Luckily, there's a new colorful trend in town that's quickly replacing everyone's love of these mystical creatures, and it's something we can totally get behind: rainbows. We've been noticing some of our go-to swimwear brands (like Mara Hoffman and ASOS) coming up with an array of wearable rainbow-colored swimsuits that fall on the cheerful — but not cheesy — spectrum. Scroll on to have a look at our roundup and shop your favorite picks. Shop Brands Asos · Anna Kosturova · Salinas · Billabong · Lisa Marie Fernandez · LaBlanca · Mara Hoffman · Kiini · Missoni If you want to dip your toe into the rainbow-hued pool, try this Anna Kosturova Pom Pom Monokini ($250). You can't go wrong in this simple Salinas Rainbow Striped Bikini ($135). Choose this Billabong Women's Sunshine Daze Cutout One-Piece ($90) with a plunging neckline to show off a little skin. Have an off-the-shoulder moment in this Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Striped Swimsuit ($430). If you're a fan of the bralette style, opt for this Rye Razzle Striped Triangle Bikini Top ($105). Missoni is known for its classic zigzag pattern, and this Geometric Crochet-Knit Bikini Top ($189) is a fun way to try out the rainbow trend. Want a one-piece that makes a sunny statement? Slip into this Emma Pake Antonia Printed Swimsuit ($395). For a subtle hint of color, choose this blue La Blanca Triangle Bikini Top ($69) that has rainbow-hued ribbon weaves. C'mon, how can you not love this Mara Hoffman Cutout Side Swimsuit ($225)? You can even throw on a pair of shorts and wear it as a bodysuit. For something a little more summery, opt for this Kiini White Crochet Yaz Bikini ($300) that has a colorful border.