You Can Almost Taste the Rainbow With These Colorful Swimsuits

From these crazy heels to these magical silver-sequined "unicorn skin" boots, we've pretty much seen it all when it comes to unicorn fashion. Luckily, there's a new colorful trend in town that's quickly replacing everyone's love of these mystical creatures, and it's something we can totally get behind: rainbows.

We've been noticing some of our go-to swimwear brands (like Mara Hoffman and ASOS) coming up with an array of wearable rainbow-colored swimsuits that fall on the cheerful — but not cheesy — spectrum. Scroll on to have a look at our roundup and shop your favorite picks.