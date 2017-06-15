 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Red, White, and Blue Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Well Past Fourth of July

Red, White, and Blue Sneakers

Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace-Up High-Top Sneakers

They don't call it "America, the Beautiful" for nothing. We love drawing inspiration from the country's flag. Not only will it make you feel patriotic, but the colors are also very versatile. You don't have to wear red, white, and blue sneakers on the Fourth of July only. These classic options will look great all year long. Take a look at our favorite choices, then invest in a pair. You'll want to wear them for years to come, we promise.

Related
You Won't Believe These 15 Cute Statement Sneakers Are All Under $50

Shop Brands
Tommy Jeans · Nike · Moa · Tommy Hilfiger · Keds · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Superga · Tretorn · Forever 21 · Gucci
Tommy Jeans Classic Canvas Sneaker
Tommy Jeans Classic Canvas Sneaker

These canvas sneakers ($103) are padded for extra comfort. Make sure to check out the cute shoelaces; they look like little ropes. Wear these with a pair of light-wash jeans and your favorite tee. It's a dependable look when you have nothing else to wear.

Tommy Jeans
Classic Canvas Sneaker
$103$82
from Asos
Buy Now See more Tommy Jeans Sneakers
Nike Classic Cortez
Nike Classic Cortez

This Nike sneaker ($80) is an updated version of the original 1972 Cortez design. During that time, it became one of the most popular training shoes in the country for big-time athletes. Nowadays, we wear these to elevate our street style. Fashion influencers adore this sneaker.

Nike
Classic Cortez Nylon Premium Women's Shoe
$80
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
MOA Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker
MOA Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker

If you're a Mickey Mouse fan, you'll like these leather sneakers ($138). The print is understated enough that it doesn't look gaudy. Wear this pair with a simple denim dress. You'll look adorable.

Moa
Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker
$138$124
from Italist
Buy Now See more Moa Sneakers
Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace-Up High-Top Sneakers
Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace-Up High-Top Sneakers

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger collaborated on these playful high-top sneakers ($182). Look closely to see all the fun patches. There's lipstick, an ice cream cone, lips, and a heart. These are great for all of Summer.

Tommy Hilfiger
Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace Up High Top Sneakers
$182$145.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sneakers
Keds Champion Pennant Sneakers
Keds Champion Pennant Sneakers

These sneakers ($55) are clearly inspired by baseballs. We love the classic American reference. These would go great with a jersey and cap. Sometimes you just have to commit to the theme.

Keds
Women's Champion Pennant Sneakers
$55
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Keds Sneakers
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand White Blue Star Running Sneakers
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand White Blue Star Running Sneakers

We love the minimal star shooting across these sneakers ($480). Take a look at the upper mesh paneling — it's metallic silver. It's nice to have a hint of shine. You can go for a run in these or wear them to give a neutral outfit a bit of color.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
White Blue Star Running Sneakers
$480
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
Superga 2750 Cotu Flag Sneakers
Superga 2750 Cotu Flag Sneakers

These sneakers ($48, originally $95) have a more literal interpretation of the flag. Put on solid colors with these shoes so they can really be shown off. The Superga soles are cushioned, so you can wear these all day long.

Superga
2750 Cotu Flag - USA
$95$47.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers
Tretorn Rawlins 3 Sneaker
Tretorn Rawlins 3 Sneaker

These casual sneakers ($75) have a suede and nylon upper with leather trim. Put these on with skinny jeans and a cream crewneck sweatshirt. You'll instantly have a sporty yet stylish ensemble. It's a great look for breezy evening strolls.

Tretorn
Women's Rawlins 3 Sneaker -Blush/Blue
$75$74.95
from DSW
Buy Now See more Tretorn Sneakers
Forever 21 American Flag Print Sneakers
Forever 21 American Flag Print Sneakers

We think Taylor Swift would totally rock these printed sneakers ($15). The red and blue on these shoes is particularly bright, so they will pop well — such a festive Fourth of July look. The affordable price tag makes this purchase even better.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ American Flag Print Sneakers
$14.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers
Gucci Ace Studded Low-Top Sneakers
Gucci Ace Studded Low-Top Sneakers

These low-top sneakers ($980) are next level; we're freaking out about how cool they are. The pearl stud details on the sole are downright drool-worthy. Buy these and get your Instagram photo on. The "likes" will flow in for days.

Gucci
Ace studded low top sneakers
$980
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers
Summer FashionFourth Of JulySummerSneakersShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Tommy Jeans
Classic Canvas Sneaker
from Asos
$103$82
Nike
Classic Cortez Nylon Premium Women's Shoe
from Nike
$80
Moa
Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker
from Italist
$138$124
Tommy Hilfiger
Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace Up High Top Sneakers
from Asos
$182
Keds
Women's Champion Pennant Sneakers
from Macy's
$55
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
White Blue Star Running Sneakers
from SSENSE
$480
Superga
2750 Cotu Flag - USA
from 6pm.com
$95$47.99
Tretorn
Women's Rawlins 3 Sneaker -Blush/Blue
from DSW
$75$74.95
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ American Flag Print Sneakers
from Forever 21
$14.90
Gucci
Ace studded low top sneakers
from Farfetch
$980
Shop More
Forever 21 Sneakers SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Perforated Faux Leather Sneakers
from Forever 21
$24.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral Print Canvas Sneakers
from Forever 21
$12.90$8.99
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Metallic Lace-Up Sneakers
from Forever 21
$27.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Metallic High-Top Sneakers
from Forever 21
$45$31.50
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Rocket Dog Rainbow Sneakers
from Forever 21
$48
Keds Sneakers SHOP MORE
Keds
Double Decker Perforated Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$58
Keds
Women's Champion Oxford Sneakers
from Macy's
$45
Keds
Kickstart Leather Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos
$60$55
Keds
Minnie Mouse Print Low Sneaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$55$34.97
Keds
Triumph High-Top Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$58$39.95
Superga Sneakers SHOP MORE
Superga
Women's 'Cotu' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$64.95
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Superga
Metallic Sneakers
from Anthropologie
$78
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Superga
Women's 2750 Embroidered Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$108.95
Nike Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
7 Cute White Sneakers That Will Make You Feel So Fresh and So Clean
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers
by Macy Cate Williams
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Keds Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer Style
10 Watermelon-Inspired Items Every Cool Girl Needs This Summer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts For All the Cat- and Dog-Loving Mamas in Your Life
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Entertainment
POPSUGAR's Best Gifts Under $200
by Lauren Turner
Halloween
Dance Into the Best Halloween Costume as Emoji Girls
by Kelly Schwarze
Forever 21 Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
savvyjavvy
karabianca
sswansondesign
joandkemp
Keds Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandabrezovsky
trustyourcloset
asparklefactor
_how2wearit_
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
blogcalledjacq
modernensemble
nastialiukin
kellyinthecity
Superga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
colormecourtney
shopstylesocial
dashofcyndi
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
prettyactivelife
dannamariet
prettyactivelife
crayonsinmylouboutins
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds