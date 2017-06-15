10 Red, White, and Blue Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Well Past Fourth of July

They don't call it "America, the Beautiful" for nothing. We love drawing inspiration from the country's flag. Not only will it make you feel patriotic, but the colors are also very versatile. You don't have to wear red, white, and blue sneakers on the Fourth of July only. These classic options will look great all year long. Take a look at our favorite choices, then invest in a pair. You'll want to wear them for years to come, we promise.