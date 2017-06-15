6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Red, White, and Blue Sneakers 10 Red, White, and Blue Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Well Past Fourth of July June 15, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 6 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. They don't call it "America, the Beautiful" for nothing. We love drawing inspiration from the country's flag. Not only will it make you feel patriotic, but the colors are also very versatile. You don't have to wear red, white, and blue sneakers on the Fourth of July only. These classic options will look great all year long. Take a look at our favorite choices, then invest in a pair. You'll want to wear them for years to come, we promise. RelatedYou Won't Believe These 15 Cute Statement Sneakers Are All Under $50 Shop Brands Tommy Jeans · Nike · Moa · Tommy Hilfiger · Keds · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Superga · Tretorn · Forever 21 · Gucci Tommy Jeans Classic Canvas Sneaker These canvas sneakers ($103) are padded for extra comfort. Make sure to check out the cute shoelaces; they look like little ropes. Wear these with a pair of light-wash jeans and your favorite tee. It's a dependable look when you have nothing else to wear. Tommy Jeans Classic Canvas Sneaker $103$82 from Asos Buy Now See more Tommy Jeans Sneakers Nike Classic Cortez This Nike sneaker ($80) is an updated version of the original 1972 Cortez design. During that time, it became one of the most popular training shoes in the country for big-time athletes. Nowadays, we wear these to elevate our street style. Fashion influencers adore this sneaker. Nike Classic Cortez Nylon Premium Women's Shoe $80 from Nike Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes MOA Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker If you're a Mickey Mouse fan, you'll like these leather sneakers ($138). The print is understated enough that it doesn't look gaudy. Wear this pair with a simple denim dress. You'll look adorable. Moa Mini Mickey Mouse White Leather Sneaker $138$124 from Italist Buy Now See more Moa Sneakers Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace-Up High-Top Sneakers Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger collaborated on these playful high-top sneakers ($182). Look closely to see all the fun patches. There's lipstick, an ice cream cone, lips, and a heart. These are great for all of Summer. Tommy Hilfiger Gigi Hadid White Patch Lace Up High Top Sneakers $182$145.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sneakers Keds Champion Pennant Sneakers These sneakers ($55) are clearly inspired by baseballs. We love the classic American reference. These would go great with a jersey and cap. Sometimes you just have to commit to the theme. Keds Women's Champion Pennant Sneakers $55 from Macy's Buy Now See more Keds Sneakers Golden Goose Deluxe Brand White Blue Star Running Sneakers We love the minimal star shooting across these sneakers ($480). Take a look at the upper mesh paneling — it's metallic silver. It's nice to have a hint of shine. You can go for a run in these or wear them to give a neutral outfit a bit of color. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand White Blue Star Running Sneakers $480 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers Superga 2750 Cotu Flag Sneakers These sneakers ($48, originally $95) have a more literal interpretation of the flag. Put on solid colors with these shoes so they can really be shown off. The Superga soles are cushioned, so you can wear these all day long. Superga 2750 Cotu Flag - USA $95$47.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Superga Sneakers Tretorn Rawlins 3 Sneaker These casual sneakers ($75) have a suede and nylon upper with leather trim. Put these on with skinny jeans and a cream crewneck sweatshirt. You'll instantly have a sporty yet stylish ensemble. It's a great look for breezy evening strolls. Tretorn Women's Rawlins 3 Sneaker -Blush/Blue $75$74.95 from DSW Buy Now See more Tretorn Sneakers Forever 21 American Flag Print Sneakers We think Taylor Swift would totally rock these printed sneakers ($15). The red and blue on these shoes is particularly bright, so they will pop well — such a festive Fourth of July look. The affordable price tag makes this purchase even better. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ American Flag Print Sneakers $14.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sneakers Gucci Ace Studded Low-Top Sneakers These low-top sneakers ($980) are next level; we're freaking out about how cool they are. The pearl stud details on the sole are downright drool-worthy. Buy these and get your Instagram photo on. The "likes" will flow in for days. Gucci Ace studded low top sneakers $980 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Gucci Sneakers Summer FashionFourth Of JulySummerSneakersShoesShopping