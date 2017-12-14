 Skip Nav
Forget Teddy Bears — We Just Want to Cuddle Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Cozy Coat
Forget Teddy Bears — We Just Want to Cuddle Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Cozy Coat

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley doesn't bend to trends. The 30-year-old model, actress, and budding entrepreneur stays true to her classic style, consisting of flattering cuts, timeless prints, and a sizable amount of seemingly effortless sex appeal — even when wrapped up in a massive coat that looks not unlike your childhood teddy bear.

Rosie recently stepped out in New York City wearing Max Mara's Teddy Bear Icon Coat, which she paired with leather pants, ankle boots, and a Saint Laurent clutch. Unfortunately, the cozy coat is completely sold out for the time being. Since it's such a classic wintertime staple, however, there are fortunately plenty of similar finds. Shop all of the fuzzy camel coats your heart could ever desire ahead.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Straight Up Stole Kate Moss's Look, and She's Damn Proud of It
Urban Outfitters Eddie Belted Teddy Coat
Max Mara Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat
Missguided Tan Borg Teddy Coat
Yves Salomon Peak-Lapel Shearling Coat
Topshop Colour Block Teddy Coat
I.Am.Gia Pixie Teddy Coat
Urban Outfitters
Eddie Double-Breasted Belted Teddy Coat
from Urban Outfitters
$119
Max Mara
Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,690
Missguided
Tan Borg Teddy Coat
from Missguided
$111
Yves Salomon
Peak-lapel Shearling Coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$3,283
Topshop
Colour Block Teddy Coat
from Topshop
$210
Urban Outfitters
I.AM.GIA Pixie Teddy Coat
from Urban Outfitters
$110
Missguided Coats SHOP MORE
Missguided
Oversized Waterfall Duster Coat Nude
from Missguided
$67
Missguided
White Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
from Missguided
$105
Missguided
Beige D Ring Trench Coat
from Missguided
$86
Missguided
Brown Leopard Print Coat
from Missguided
$133
Missguided
Pink Collarless Faux Fur Coat
from Missguided
$124
Yves Salomon Coats SHOP MORE
Yves Salomon
Fox Fur Collar Cashmere Coat
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$4,125$1,155
Yves Salomon
Fox Fur-Paneled Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$875$612.50
Yves Salomon
Leather Open-Front Coat
from TheRealReal
$295$221.25
Yves Salomon
Patent Shearling Trench
from Intermix
$2,695
Yves Salomon
Peak-lapel shearling coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$3,283
Topshop Coats SHOP MORE
Topshop
Millie relaxed coat
from Topshop
$110
Topshop
Editors coat
from Topshop
$180
Topshop
Faux fur coat
from Topshop
$150
Topshop
Staple editors trench coat
from Topshop
$150
Topshop
Borg cocoon coat
from Topshop
$150
Missguided Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
iamcharlotteolivia
sincerely_styled
brittanymd_
hannahhagler
Yves Salomon Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hannahstraffordtaylor
heywomancom
hannahstraffordtaylor
alexandralapp_
Topshop Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
anna_brstyle
themilleraffect
modelamagency
mystylee33
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds