Rosie Huntington-Whiteley doesn't bend to trends. The 30-year-old model, actress, and budding entrepreneur stays true to her classic style, consisting of flattering cuts, timeless prints, and a sizable amount of seemingly effortless sex appeal — even when wrapped up in a massive coat that looks not unlike your childhood teddy bear.

Rosie recently stepped out in New York City wearing Max Mara's Teddy Bear Icon Coat, which she paired with leather pants, ankle boots, and a Saint Laurent clutch. Unfortunately, the cozy coat is completely sold out for the time being. Since it's such a classic wintertime staple, however, there are fortunately plenty of similar finds. Shop all of the fuzzy camel coats your heart could ever desire ahead.