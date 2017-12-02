 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
9 Essential Coats to Have in Your Closet Until the End of Time
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Essential Coats to Have in Your Closet Until the End of Time

If you think you are going to get through the next few frigid months with your one trusty coat you've had since college, you might need to hear the cold, hard truth. We've researched every type of outerwear that exists and have come up with the official list of coats essential to any Winter-dwelling wardrobe.

You might think you can get by with one or two quality coats, but not every topper in your closet needs to be a major investment. We recommend you review this checklist and pick the ones worth the splurge — perhaps a classic camel coat? — and the ones — like an embellished statement cover-up or a cape — that might be better sought after in the sale racks. Whatever you do, make sure that whatever you put over your outfit is just as good as what's underneath.

— Additional reporting by Kate Schweitzer

Related
We Sincerely Can't Believe These 13 Coats Are From Amazon (All For Under $36)
Asos
Trench Coat in Vinyl
$127
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
Club Monaco
Ellayne Trench Coat
$298 $239
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Coats
London Fog
Plus Size Double-Breasted Trench Coat
$220 $149.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more London Fog Plus Outerwear
Tibi
Atticus Houndstooth Oversized Trench
$1,295 $518
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Coats
J.Crew
Cotton-canvas Trench Coat - Camel
$300 $210
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Coats
Acne Studios
Velocite Shearling-trimmed Leather Biker Jacket - Black
$2,700
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Fur Coats
Asos
Faux Shearling Coat
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
Via Spiga
Women's Faux Leather & Faux Fur Trim Belted Wool Blend Coat
$318 $209.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Via Spiga Coats
Opening Ceremony
Reversible Faux Shearling And Faux Leather Coat - Pastel pink
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Coats
New Look
Faux Shearling Suedette Aviator Jacket
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more New Look Fur Coats
Urban Outfitters Puffers
Light Before Dark Teddy Puffer Jacket
$109
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Puffers
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Zip-Up Puffer Jacket
$29.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Outerwear
H&M
Padded Jacket with Hood
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
Ivy Park
Oversized velvet puffer jacket
$290
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Puffers
Tularosa
Senna Striped Puffer
$198
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Tularosa Puffers
checked puffer jacket
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
Givenchy
Women's Rose Print Down Crop Puffer Coat
$1,660 $995.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Givenchy Coats
Leith
Women's Single Button Plaid Coat
$129
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Leith Coats
Alice + Olivia
Kinsley Stace Face Faux-Fur Coat
$695
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Coats
Moon River
Women's Shaggy Car Coat
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Moon River Coats
Juicy Couture
Boulevard Leopard Coat
$528
from Juicy Couture
Buy Now See more Juicy Couture Coats
REVOLVE Coats
EAVES Gold Rush Faux Fur Coat
$248
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Coats
Frame
Faux Fur Coat
$695
from Frame Denim
Buy Now See more Frame Coats
And Other Stories Coats
Faux Fur Coat
$245
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Coats
Target Plus Outerwear
A New Day Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Coat - A New Day Pink
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Plus Outerwear
Topshop
Women's Claire Faux Fur Coat
$150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Coats
Anthropologie Coats
Molliolli Colorblocked Faux Fur Coat
$228
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Coats
Chloé
Wool cape jacket with adjustable sleeves
$1,850 $1,295
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Chloé Wool Coats
boohoo
Vanessa Wool Look Cape
$66
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Wool Coats
ELOQUII
Tie Neck Cape Coat
$179.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Outerwear
Kenzo
high-low cape jacket
$815 $408
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Kenzo Casual Jackets
boohoo
Boutique Maria Faux Fur Trim Parka
$130 $78
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Fur Coats
Singer22 Outerwear
Nicole Benisti I Am Chelsea Original Fur Lined Parka
$1,650
from Singer22
Buy Now See more Singer22 Outerwear
H&M
Padded Parka
$79.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Outerwear
Vince Camuto
Women's Down & Feather Fill Parka With Faux Fur Trim
$298 $199.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Fur Coats
Asos
Parka with Detachable Faux Fur Liner
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Fur Coats
Madewell
Bouclé Double-Breasted Coat
$275
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Coats
Kate Spade
Women's Wool Blend Peacoat
$418
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wool Coats
Lands' End
Women's Plus Size Insulated Wool Peacoat-Soft Camel
$209
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Plus Outerwear
GUESS
Shawl Collar Double Breasted Fit-And-Flare Wool Peacoat
$189
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more GUESS Wool Coats
3.1 Phillip Lim
Women's Buffalo-Checked Wool-Blend Bouclé Peacoat
$1,295
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Wool Coats
Max Mara
Manuela Wrap Coat
$2,850
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Max Mara Coats
ELOQUII
x Katie Sturino Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Outerwear
Hobbs London
Alba Faux-Fur Collar Camel Hair Coat
$800
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Hobbs London Coats
MSGM
Ruffled crepe coat
$577
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MSGM Coats
A Trench Coat
Asos Trench Coat
Club Monaco Ellayne Trench Coat
London Fog Trench Coat
Tibi Oversized Trench
J.Crew Trench Coat
A Shearling Coat
Acne Studios Jacket
Asos Faux Shearling Coat
Via Spiga Wool Blend Coat
Opening Ceremony Shearling Coat
New Look Faux Shearling Jacket
A Puffer
Light Before Dark Puffer Jacket
Forever 21 Puffer Jacket
H&M Puffer Jacket
Ivy Park Oversized Puffer Jacket
Tularosa Senna Striped Puffer
Zara Puffer
A Statement Coat
Givenchy Puffer Coat
Leith Button Plaid Coat
Alice + Olivia Kinsley Stace Face Coat
Moon River Shaggy Car Coat
Juicy Couture Leopard Coat
A Furry Coat
Eaves Faux Fur Coat
Frame Faux Fur Coat
& Other Stories Faux Fur Coat
A New Day Faux Fur Coat
Topshop Faux Fur Coat
23
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Ultimate GuideWinter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToOuterwearGet The LookWinterStreet StyleJacketsFall
Shop Story
Read Story
Asos
Trench Coat in Vinyl
from Asos
$127
Club Monaco
Ellayne Trench Coat
from Club Monaco
$298$239
London Fog
Plus Size Double-Breasted Trench Coat
from Macy's
$220$149.99
Tibi
Atticus Houndstooth Oversized Trench
from Tibi
$1,295$518
J.Crew
Cotton-canvas Trench Coat - Camel
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$300$210
Acne Studios
Velocite Shearling-trimmed Leather Biker Jacket - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,700
Asos
Faux Shearling Coat
from Asos
$111
Via Spiga
Women's Faux Leather & Faux Fur Trim Belted Wool Blend Coat
from Nordstrom
$318$209.90
Opening Ceremony
Reversible Faux Shearling And Faux Leather Coat - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
New Look
Faux Shearling Suedette Aviator Jacket
from Asos
$95
Urban Outfitters
Light Before Dark Teddy Puffer Jacket
from Urban Outfitters
$109
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Zip-Up Puffer Jacket
from Forever 21
$29.90
H&M
Padded Jacket with Hood
from H&M
$59.99
Ivy Park
Oversized velvet puffer jacket
from Selfridges
$290
Tularosa
Senna Striped Puffer
from REVOLVE
$198
checked puffer jacket
from zara.com
$119
Givenchy
Women's Rose Print Down Crop Puffer Coat
from Nordstrom
$1,660$995.98
Leith
Women's Single Button Plaid Coat
from Nordstrom
$129
Alice + Olivia
Kinsley Stace Face Faux-Fur Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$695
Moon River
Women's Shaggy Car Coat
from Nordstrom
$88
Juicy Couture
Boulevard Leopard Coat
from Juicy Couture
$528
REVOLVE
EAVES Gold Rush Faux Fur Coat
from REVOLVE
$248
Frame
Faux Fur Coat
from Frame Denim
$695
And Other Stories
Faux Fur Coat
from And Other Stories
$245
Target
A New Day Women's Plus Size Faux Fur Coat - A New Day Pink
from Target
$39.99
Topshop
Women's Claire Faux Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$150
Anthropologie
Molliolli Colorblocked Faux Fur Coat
from Anthropologie
$228
Chloé
Wool cape jacket with adjustable sleeves
from mytheresa
$1,850$1,295
boohoo
Vanessa Wool Look Cape
from boohoo
$66
ELOQUII
Tie Neck Cape Coat
from ELOQUII
$179.90
Kenzo
high-low cape jacket
from Farfetch
$815$408
boohoo
Boutique Maria Faux Fur Trim Parka
from boohoo
$130$78
Singer22
Nicole Benisti I Am Chelsea Original Fur Lined Parka
from Singer22
$1,650
H&M
Padded Parka
from H&M
$79.99
Vince Camuto
Women's Down & Feather Fill Parka With Faux Fur Trim
from Nordstrom
$298$199.90
Asos
Parka with Detachable Faux Fur Liner
from Asos
$119
Madewell
Bouclé Double-Breasted Coat
from Madewell
$275
Kate Spade
Women's Wool Blend Peacoat
from Nordstrom
$418
Lands' End
Women's Plus Size Insulated Wool Peacoat-Soft Camel
from Lands' End
$209
GUESS
Shawl Collar Double Breasted Fit-And-Flare Wool Peacoat
from Dillard's
$189
3.1 Phillip Lim
Women's Buffalo-Checked Wool-Blend Bouclé Peacoat
from Barneys New York
$1,295
Max Mara
Manuela Wrap Coat
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,850
ELOQUII
x Katie Sturino Tie Waist Robe Coat
from ELOQUII
$149.90
Hobbs London
Alba Faux-Fur Collar Camel Hair Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$800
MSGM
Ruffled crepe coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$577
Shop More
Via Spiga Coats SHOP MORE
Via Spiga
Women's Reversible Faux Leopard Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$180$119.90
Via Spiga
Women's Water Repellent Quilted Puffer Coat With Faux Fur Trim
from Nordstrom
$228$149.90
Via Spiga
Women's Reversible Faux Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$210$119.90
Via Spiga
Women's Reversible Faux Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$210
Via Spiga
Women's Faux Leather & Faux Fur Trim Belted Wool Blend Coat
from Nordstrom
$318$209.90
Hobbs London Coats SHOP MORE
Hobbs London
Tia Camel Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$560
Hobbs London
Imogen Trench Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$460
Hobbs London
Tilda Wool Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$600
Hobbs London
Jasmin Wool Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$540
Hobbs London
Odelia Wool-Blend Coat
from Bloomingdale's
$600
MSGM Coats SHOP MORE
MSGM
Ruffle Houndstooth Coat
from shopbop.com
$985
MSGM
Wool Chevron Coat
from shopbop.com
$1,115
MSGM
Pinstripe Wool Coat
from shopbop.com
$1,020
MSGM
Open Knit Longline Coat
from TheRealReal
$245
MSGM
Double-breasted wool-blend coat
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$577
Leith Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
instabot.be
tessamachen
stylegraceandlace
gold_coast_girl
Via Spiga Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lifewithlipstick
gill_jessica
this.rosy.life
styledbyjeanne
Hobbs London Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
paintthetownchic
blaireadiebee
redwhiteanddenim
aloveaffairwithbeauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds