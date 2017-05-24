 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Royals Have a Long History of Memorable Bridesmaid Dresses
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Street Style
8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On
Wedding
Hold Your Breath Because This Blogger's Wedding Gown Is Even More Stunning From the Back
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Royals Have a Long History of Memorable Bridesmaid Dresses

When Princess Charlotte accompanies her aunt Pippa Middleton down the aisle on May 20, she will be joining a long list of royal bridesmaids that includes her mother, Kate; grandmother Princess Diana; and great-grandmother the queen. In the past century, some fashions have changed forever — goodbye, 1970s frumpy aprons and skull caps — while voluminous skirts and flower crowns have remained remarkably similar, but what will the little princess wear? While we wait, we've rounded up all the royal bridesmaid dresses from through the years — from alarmingly flammable-looking fabrics to exquisite Vera Wang, opera gloves to bonnets and floral hoops to peachy pouffes . . .

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The RoyalsBridesmaid DressesWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Stylish Bridesmaid Dresses
Olivia Palermo
The Best Bridesmaid Dress Ideas From Olivia Palermo
by Sarah Wasilak
What Did Kate Middleton Do Before She Got Married?
Kate Middleton
What Did Kate Middleton Do Before Becoming a Royal?
by Brittney Stephens
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Bridesmaid Jumpsuits
Jumpsuits
The Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Best Man's Speech at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
Pippa Middleton
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Bridesmaid Dress Ideas for 2017
Best of 2017
There's No Doubt These Are the Best Dressed Bridesmaids of the Year
by Sarah Wasilak
Louise Roe's White Self-Portrait Bridesmaid Dresses
Celebrity Weddings
Louise Roe Put Her Bridesmaids in White — and She Doesn't Regret It at All
by Sarah Wasilak
Queen Letizia of Spain's Evolution
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Natural Wonders in North America
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
by Emilia Benton
Best Onscreen Bridesmaid Dresses
Celebrity Style
You'll Remember These Onscreen Bridesmaid Dresses Like It Was Yesterday
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds