The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's

We can make speculations about Pippa Middleton's wedding dress, but we won't know what it looks like until she walks down the aisle on May 20. Our best bet for guessing, though, is to look to a royal designer. Princess Diana's wedding gown was created by David Emanuel, who admitted the task launched his career to fame in an interview with Express. Thirty-five years after his first success, he's offering advice to the engaged Pippa:

"As long as it's the complete opposite of her sister, because she's a different woman, she's a different body shape. I'd keep it very soft because I think Catherine's dress was quite rigid and quite hard, so just the complete opposite and you shouldn't compare brides. You shouldn't compare women, really."

While we agree the sisters maintain their own signature styles, there have been instances of coordination we can't forget. For fancier events, Pippa and Kate have worn similar silhouettes, though we suspect Pippa will choose something less voluminous than an Alexander McQueen ballgown on her special day. Read on to see both ladies in white at Kate's nuptials, then check out our own ideas for Pippa's bridal look (cap sleeves! Please let there be cap sleeves!).

