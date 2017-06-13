6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Birkenstock Sandals Like Birkenstocks We Popped the Question: Are Birkenstocks Still in Style? June 13, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. "Are Birkenstocks still in style? I need a flat sandal that's actually comfortable," my friend texted me the other day. And that got me thinking: are Birkenstocks stylish? Would I recommend that you invest in a pair by the OG double-buckle, foot-hugging shoe brand? Absolutely. Because while Birkenstocks had their big moment years ago, fashion girls are still wearing the slides with everything from minidresses and baseball caps for brunch to romantic, long dresses on vacation. Only, they're not all by Birkenstock. Just like any widely accepted trend, you can find it in so many places. Prada's velvet-and-leather design looks so similar to a Birk, it's crazy. But the same goes for Marni's two-toned flats and Zara's speckled shoes. Scroll for a variety of different versions (Birkenstock included) that I'd recommend for any gal who wants to master that laid-back, sporty look this Summer in a pair of slip-ons. Shop Brands Birkenstock · Topshop · Free People · Tommy Hilfiger · Chloé · Rebecca Minkoff · Prada · Tory Burch · Marni · Givenchy · Vince · Forever 21 · Sixty Seven Image Source: Getty Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals If you prefer to shop the OG brand, we love the crisp white shade of the Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals ($95). Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals $95 from Asos Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals Another favorite? The rose gold Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals ($200). Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals $200 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal The Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal ($30) is for the sporty chick who likes to make a statement. Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal $29.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal Get the look with Western flair when you shop Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal ($80). Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal The Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal ($128) is a neutral but with welcome metallic sheen. Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal $128 from Buckle Buy Now See more Free People Platforms Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal For the girl who needs a little more pizzazz in her wardrobe, pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal ($160). Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal $160 from Tommy Hilfiger Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sandals Zara Shiny Slides You'll love the subtle flecks of color in the Zara Flat Sandals ($30). Zara Flat Sandals $30 from zara.com Buy Now Chloé Floral-Print Satin and Leather Slides The Chloé Floral-Print Satin and Leather Slides ($645) have a soft material band, but they're structured at the sole. Chloé Floral-print Satin And Leather Slides - Orange $645 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Chloé Sandals M. Gemi The Amaca Sandals The M. Gemi Amaca ($198) comes with a little extra height. M. Gemi Amaca $198 from mgemi.com Buy Now Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide The compliments will come a-flowin' when you slip into statement shoes like the Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide ($150). Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide $150 from Rebecca Minkoff Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal The velvet strap takes the Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal ($620) to the next level. Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal $620 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Prada Sandals Tory Burch Vail Embellished Leather Slide Sandals Shop the Tory Burch Vail Embellished Leather Slide Sandals ($236) if gems and jewels are your thing. Tory Burch Vail embellished leather slide sandals $236 $142 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals Marni Leather Slides These Marni Leather Slides ($690) might just be the sleekest on our list. Marni Leather Slides - Black $690 $414 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Marni Sandals Givenchy Leather Sandals in Magnolia Print If you're into ethereal prints, Givenchy's Leather Sandals in Magnolia Print ($1,095) will be worth the splurge for you. Givenchy Leather Sandals In Magnolia Print - Black $1,095 $548 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals Vince Georgie Leather Sandal If white is your neutral shade of choice, Vince's Georgie Leather Sandal ($195) is a no-brainer. Vince Georgie Leather Sandal $195 from Vince Buy Now See more Vince Sandals SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandal The SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandals ($60) give off major retro vibes. Sixty Seven SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandal $60 from Asos Buy Now See more Sixty Seven Sandals Forever 21 Metallic Buckled Strap Slides The Forever 21 Metallic Buckled Strap Slides ($20) are perfect for a casual street style outfit that needs a little extra flash. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Metallic Buckled Strap Slides $19.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals Share this post Summer FashionBirkenstockSummerTrendsShoesSandalsShopping