We Popped the Question: Are Birkenstocks Still in Style?

"Are Birkenstocks still in style? I need a flat sandal that's actually comfortable," my friend texted me the other day. And that got me thinking: are Birkenstocks stylish? Would I recommend that you invest in a pair by the OG double-buckle, foot-hugging shoe brand? Absolutely. Because while Birkenstocks had their big moment years ago, fashion girls are still wearing the slides with everything from minidresses and baseball caps for brunch to romantic, long dresses on vacation.

Only, they're not all by Birkenstock. Just like any widely accepted trend, you can find it in so many places. Prada's velvet-and-leather design looks so similar to a Birk, it's crazy. But the same goes for Marni's two-toned flats and Zara's speckled shoes. Scroll for a variety of different versions (Birkenstock included) that I'd recommend for any gal who wants to master that laid-back, sporty look this Summer in a pair of slip-ons.

Image Source: Getty
Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals

If you prefer to shop the OG brand, we love the crisp white shade of the Birkenstock Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals ($95).

Birkenstock
Arizona White Birko Flor Narrow Fit Flat Sandals
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals

Another favorite? The rose gold Birkenstock Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals ($200).

Birkenstock
Women's Arizona Leather Double-Buckle Sandals
$200
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal

The Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal ($30) is for the sporty chick who likes to make a statement.

Birkenstock
Madrid Slide Sandal
$29.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Birkenstock Sandals
Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal
Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal

Get the look with Western flair when you shop Topshop Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal ($80).

Topshop
Women's Falcon Studded Concho Buckle Sandal
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal
Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal

The Free People Harper Gem Platform Sandal ($128) is a neutral but with welcome metallic sheen.

Free People
Harper Gem Platform Sandal
$128
from Buckle
Buy Now See more Free People Platforms
Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal

For the girl who needs a little more pizzazz in her wardrobe, pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Double Buckle Sandal ($160).

Tommy Hilfiger
Double Buckle Sandal
$160
from Tommy Hilfiger
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sandals
Zara Shiny Slides
Zara Shiny Slides

You'll love the subtle flecks of color in the Zara Flat Sandals ($30).

Zara Flat Sandals
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Chloé Floral-Print Satin and Leather Slides
Chloé Floral-Print Satin and Leather Slides

The Chloé Floral-Print Satin and Leather Slides ($645) have a soft material band, but they're structured at the sole.

Chloé
Floral-print Satin And Leather Slides - Orange
$645
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Sandals
M. Gemi The Amaca Sandals
M. Gemi The Amaca Sandals

The M. Gemi Amaca ($198) comes with a little extra height.

M. Gemi Amaca
$198
from mgemi.com
Buy Now
Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide
Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide

The compliments will come a-flowin' when you slip into statement shoes like the Rebecca Minkoff Tania Slide ($150).

Rebecca Minkoff
Tania Slide
$150
from Rebecca Minkoff
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals
Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal
Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal

The velvet strap takes the Prada Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal ($620) to the next level.

Prada
Double-Strap Flat Slide Sandal
$620
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Sandals
Tory Burch Vail Embellished Leather Slide Sandals
Tory Burch Vail Embellished Leather Slide Sandals

Shop the Tory Burch Vail Embellished Leather Slide Sandals ($236) if gems and jewels are your thing.

Tory Burch
Vail embellished leather slide sandals
$236 $142
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals
Marni Leather Slides
Marni Leather Slides

These Marni Leather Slides ($690) might just be the sleekest on our list.

Marni
Leather Slides - Black
$690 $414
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marni Sandals
Givenchy Leather Sandals in Magnolia Print
Givenchy Leather Sandals in Magnolia Print

If you're into ethereal prints, Givenchy's Leather Sandals in Magnolia Print ($1,095) will be worth the splurge for you.

Givenchy
Leather Sandals In Magnolia Print - Black
$1,095 $548
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Givenchy Sandals
Vince Georgie Leather Sandal
Vince Georgie Leather Sandal

If white is your neutral shade of choice, Vince's Georgie Leather Sandal ($195) is a no-brainer.

Vince
Georgie Leather Sandal
$195
from Vince
Buy Now See more Vince Sandals
SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandal
SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandal

The SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandals ($60) give off major retro vibes.

Sixty Seven
SixtySeven Flatform Slide Sandal
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sixty Seven Sandals
Forever 21 Metallic Buckled Strap Slides
Forever 21 Metallic Buckled Strap Slides

The Forever 21 Metallic Buckled Strap Slides ($20) are perfect for a casual street style outfit that needs a little extra flash.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Metallic Buckled Strap Slides
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
