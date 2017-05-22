 Skip Nav
This Brazilian Heiress Channeled Pippa Middleton on Her Wedding Day
This Brazilian Heiress Channeled Pippa Middleton on Her Wedding Day

Brazilian heiress Sarah Mattar got married the same weekend as Pippa Middleton and her wedding was equally as over the top. Sarah said "I do" to Tiago Diniz in a lavish ceremony while wearing a long-sleeve lace gown and cathedral veil. The modest style was similar to both Pippa and Kate's wedding looks, except for one small piece. Sarah's dress came with a detachable train and with a quick unfastening of buttons at the waist, it turned into her reception dress.

She wore it to dinner and was surrounded by 800 guests, many of whom dressed like Vogue cover stars. Their looks ranged from ruffled maxis to designer numbers from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, all of which almost upstaged Sarah's own bridal gown. Nonetheless, Sarah did manage to hold her own in that magical lace dress. Scroll on to see more snaps from the wedding that rivaled Pippa's.

This Bride's Wedding Dress Landed Her in Vogue, but Wait Till You See What the Bridesmaids Wore

