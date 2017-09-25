 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs

Selena Gomez has a thing for sneakers. We could have told you that because we've been closely analyzing her most recent street style looks, but the singer and actress, who is in New York this season filming a movie with Woody Allen, confirmed our suspicions in an interview with Vogue, where she said her closet is full of "sneakers and cute boots and now [just] a few heels."

The new Puma ambassador said sneakers "have been so changing [her] life." In fact, she's been wearing them so much, she's forgotten how to walk in heels. "I'm like Bambi, trying to figure out how to get my legs under. It's the craziest thing because you get so comfortable [in sneakers], and now you can just wear them everywhere," Selena told Vogue.

So what does Selena prefer when it comes to kicks? Neutral colors with the occasional pop of red or blue. But when it comes to styles, she's more flexible, adapting her sneaker choice to her day. "You have the sport, where you know you're going to go do something active and want to make sure you feel comfortable. Then there are what I call the untouchables, where someone steps on it and you gasp," Selena said. "Then you have the ones where you know you're going to walk around and do what you have to do. It also depends on what mood I'm in: the simple high tops, black, white, platforms. It's in my vibe."

She definitely plays favorites with the 10 kicks ahead.

White Velcro Low-Tops
White and Gold Sneakers
Futuristic Black High-Tops
White Sneakers With Gold Hardware
White Leather Slip-Ons
White Jack Purcell Sneakers
Black Converse
All-Black Running Shoes
Beige Suede Sneakers
White Lace-Ups
Start Slideshow
Latina FashionLatina CelebrityCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookStreet StyleSneakersShopping
Shop More
MATCHESFASHION.COM Sneakers SHOP MORE
Gucci
New Ace stud-embellished leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$650
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Super Star low-top leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$378
Saint Laurent
Court Classic double-sole leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$595$297
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Super Star low-top leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$383
Veja
V-10 low-top leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$109
Roxy Sneakers SHOP MORE
Roxy
Rory Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos
$49
Roxy
Bayshore II Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$49$39.99
Roxy
Memphis Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos
$49$34.99
Roxy
Atlanta Women's Slip on Shoes
from Zappos
$46$32.99
Roxy
Dayton (Women's)
from ShoeMall
$58.95
Under Armour Sneakers SHOP MORE
Under Armour
Women's 'Charged Bandit 2' Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Under Armour
Micro G Motion Sneakers
from Lord & Taylor
$79.99$69.99
Under Armour
Women's 24/7 Explosive Casual Athletic Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$84.99
Under Armour
Women's 24/7 Explosive Casual Athletic Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$84.99
Under Armour
Women's Micro G Assert 6 Running Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$79.99
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Shopping Guide
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos
by Rebecca Brown
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
The 22 Best Running Shoes For All of Your Training Needs
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
We Uncovered Nordstrom's 20 Hottest Activewear Picks
by Krista Jones
Puma Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Already Over Your Millennial Pink Shoes? We Have Lavender Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Shopping Guide
ALERT: There Is a Treasure Trove of Sneakers Under $50 on Zappos
by Dominique Astorino
Workout Clothes
Fairidescent Sneakers Are What Your Springtime Dreams Are Made Of
by Dominique Astorino
Converse Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday
32 Gifts Your Boyfriend Actually Wants
by Tara Block
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds