 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
This Rule Could Be the Key to Losing Weight
Shopping Guide
20 Items That Will Help Make This Month the Healthiest Yet
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About

Selena Gomez For Puma

Selena Gomez Is the Newest Face of Puma

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

One of our all-time favorite celebs has teamed up with one of our all-time favorite fitness brands for an exceptionally exciting new collaboration: Selena Gomez is the new face of Puma!

According to Vogue, it's a "long-term partnership" that will be an "ongoing series of projects, as [Selena] has been tasked to design product and help direct future campaigns." In her interview with Vogue, she said that sneakers have been changing her life, saying her entire shoe closet now primarily comprises sneakers (she packed 20 pairs for her shoot in New York). It totally makes sense that she (and her beau, The Weeknd) would be collaborating with Puma to create some superstylish streetwear and sneaks.

Related
Get Selena Gomez's Workout Style With These Affordable Pieces

Selena just shared this video that Puma subsequently tweeted, gushing about her excitement for the shoot (and talking about how she's going to be "semi kind of living" in New York). We can't wait to see what comes out of this collab — and we NEED that velvet top; cue the preorder!

Join the conversation
ActivewearSelena GomezPumaWorkoutsWorkout Clothes
Join The Conversation
Babies
The Tiniest Baby Sneakers Your Kids Don't Need, but OMG
by Alessia Santoro
What Does Selena Gomez Eat?
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Diet Is All About Indulging but Having Everything in Moderation
by Celia Fernandez
What Not to Wear to Yoga Class
Yoga
What Not to Wear to Yoga Class, Because Wardrobe Malfunctions Are Never Fun
by Jenny Sugar
Selena Gomez Using Lip and Eye Masks
Selena Gomez
by Lauren Levinson
Selena Gomez Wearing a Swimsuit
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds