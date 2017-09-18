Selena Gomez Is the Newest Face of Puma

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

One of our all-time favorite celebs has teamed up with one of our all-time favorite fitness brands for an exceptionally exciting new collaboration: Selena Gomez is the new face of Puma!

According to Vogue, it's a "long-term partnership" that will be an "ongoing series of projects, as [Selena] has been tasked to design product and help direct future campaigns." In her interview with Vogue, she said that sneakers have been changing her life, saying her entire shoe closet now primarily comprises sneakers (she packed 20 pairs for her shoot in New York). It totally makes sense that she (and her beau, The Weeknd) would be collaborating with Puma to create some superstylish streetwear and sneaks.

Selena just shared this video that Puma subsequently tweeted, gushing about her excitement for the shoot (and talking about how she's going to be "semi kind of living" in New York). We can't wait to see what comes out of this collab — and we NEED that velvet top; cue the preorder!